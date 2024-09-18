What's The Actual Difference Between Canadian Bacon And Ham?

Bacon is a classic addition to a morning meal. In the U.S., it's the fatty, crispy American style that's the star. Yet, there's also a milder — but equally tasty — version employed for the job: Canadian bacon. Also known by regional names like Irish and English bacon, as well as rashers and back bacon, it's a food that shifts in nomenclature.

With its perfect round pieces absent of fat, it looks like ham, especially brined deli-style slices. Yet its name and breakfast associations seem to group it alongside other bacon types. And its gentle, slightly sweet and salty flavor can further complicate its distinction.

Well, Canadian bacon and ham are in fact pretty different: They're sourced from separate parts of the pig and employ alternate preparation methods. So next time you're glancing at the meat products on the shelf, or looking for the correct meat for your eggs benedict, know that the two, although similar-looking, aren't interchangeable.