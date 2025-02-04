13 Ways To Upgrade Tea Sandwiches

Afternoon tea is a beloved tradition, served in many luxury hotels around the world. Once used as a posh afternoon break primarily in the UK, it's now a mid-to-late day treat that replaces lunch entirely. This is because one key component of the ritual is the first course of mini tea sandwiches. These tend to be basic recipes, meant to pair well with the true star of the show: the tea. But the simplicity of each recipe also means there's a lot of room to get creative. From elevated fillings to changes in presentation, the options to upgrade tea sandwiches are plentiful.

For anyone unfamiliar with the concept, tea sandwiches are usually made on crustless white bread, and are also called finger sandwiches. This is thanks to their small size and rectangular shape. Most afternoon tea menus rely on a few classic combinations. You're likely to see, for example, egg salad, cucumber and cream cheese, smoked salmon, roast beef and mustard, and Coronation chicken — a curried chicken salad recipe invented for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. All are simple and easy, but they can also be fairly bland in flavor.

Because of this, many chefs prefer to serve afternoon tea with a twist, enhancing the menu with simple yet delicious upgrades. We recently connected with two afternoon tea experts to discuss. With the help of Fabrice Hardel, Executive Chef of The Westgate Hotel in San Diego, and Stephan Matz, Executive Chef at The Park Hyatt Zurich, we've rounded up a variety of ways to upgrade your own tea sandwich menu.