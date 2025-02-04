13 Ways To Upgrade Tea Sandwiches
Afternoon tea is a beloved tradition, served in many luxury hotels around the world. Once used as a posh afternoon break primarily in the UK, it's now a mid-to-late day treat that replaces lunch entirely. This is because one key component of the ritual is the first course of mini tea sandwiches. These tend to be basic recipes, meant to pair well with the true star of the show: the tea. But the simplicity of each recipe also means there's a lot of room to get creative. From elevated fillings to changes in presentation, the options to upgrade tea sandwiches are plentiful.
For anyone unfamiliar with the concept, tea sandwiches are usually made on crustless white bread, and are also called finger sandwiches. This is thanks to their small size and rectangular shape. Most afternoon tea menus rely on a few classic combinations. You're likely to see, for example, egg salad, cucumber and cream cheese, smoked salmon, roast beef and mustard, and Coronation chicken — a curried chicken salad recipe invented for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. All are simple and easy, but they can also be fairly bland in flavor.
Because of this, many chefs prefer to serve afternoon tea with a twist, enhancing the menu with simple yet delicious upgrades. We recently connected with two afternoon tea experts to discuss. With the help of Fabrice Hardel, Executive Chef of The Westgate Hotel in San Diego, and Stephan Matz, Executive Chef at The Park Hyatt Zurich, we've rounded up a variety of ways to upgrade your own tea sandwich menu.
Use fruit to change the flavor or add crunch
In a traditional tea service, you might find the smoked salmon is presented with a wedge of fresh lemon. Otherwise, fruit is rarely featured in a classic finger sandwich recipe — but a crisp apple slice could go a long way on a simple ham and cheese. According to our chefs, there are plenty of other possibilities to incorporate fruit into your tea sandwich spread.
As Fabrice Hardel points out, the fruit doesn't necessarily have to be fresh — all you need to decide is whether you want your fruit to add crunch, tang, or sweetness. If you're looking to change the flavor profile, he suggests using a jam or chutney, which works particularly well if you're using soft cheeses. "Pair tangy goat cheese with a sweet fig jam for a unique sweet-savory flavor," Hardel says.
Chef Stephen Matz agrees that fruit can be a great addition, all depending on your other ingredients. While it can be added to more traditional combinations, it's also a great way to get creative. For a truly elevated combo, he suggests using smoked or cured duck with orange marmalade or chutney. Another possible combination from Matz is lobster salad with a citrus aioli.
Swap out the white bread
Afternoon tea sandwiches are most commonly served on soft, white bread, but both our chefs note that straying from this particular tradition is a great avenue for an upgrade. Fabrice Hardel says to try artisanal breads like sourdough or rye, and no matter what, source them well. "Use freshly baked bread, preferably from a local bakery for the best texture and flavor," he says.
But if you want the ultimate upgrade, Hardel tells us homemade brioche is your best bet. This classic French staple has a high proportion of butter, eggs, and milk, leading to a rich flavor and soft texture that's unlikely to steer you wrong. "Brioche is often used for both sweet and savory applications," he says. "It's perfect for making decadent sandwiches."
As another option, you don't have to use white bread — or any bread, for that matter. If you ditch sandwich bread entirely, you open yourself up to a whole new creative spin on tea sandwiches. "Use thinly sliced cucumber or radishes as 'bread' for a refreshing, low-carb option," says Hardel. Along with making for a lighter meal, it can also make for a brighter, more colorful spread, elevating your tablescape and display along with your menu.
Get creative with bacon
You might not find bacon in a typical afternoon tea sandwich spread, but it does pop up — and plenty of food-lovers will agree that pretty much every meal can benefit from this addition. It's also a surprisingly versatile ingredient, and can lead to a ton of inspiration for upgrading your spread. If you're open to straying from the usual tea sandwich fare, consider combinations like mini bacon, egg, and cheese tea sandwiches or a finger-sized version of the classic BLT.
Alternatively, you can cut the bacon down into smaller pieces and use it more as a garnish, or sneak it in as an added flavor rather than make the star of the show. In this case, it's the perfect way to elevate the classics. Add bacon bits to chicken salad, layer it on top of your egg salad, or chop a few slabs up and mix it into your cream cheese. Then, spread as normal on your cucumber tea sandwich for enhanced saltiness and an added crunchy texture.
Play with extra layers
Classic tea sandwiches consist of two thin slices of bread with a layer of filling in between, but as Fabrice Hardel points out, one great way to upgrade your menu is with a nod to the classic club sandwich. Along with looking to the fillings for guidance and using ingredients like sliced turkey or chicken, bacon, and tomato, you can also add a new layer of bread and upgrade your presentation. "Stack the sandwiches and secure them with skewers to create a tiered effect on a serving platter," says Hardel.
Along with the outer layers, Hardel says you can also elevate your tea sandwiches by playing around with extra fillings, or creating a more elevated look with the inner layers. While thick-cut ham and cheese is an easy go-to, opting for thinner slices of meat, cheese, and vegetables offers what Hardel calls, "an elegant, more refined look."
One great option is to swap out your meat for thinly sliced, high-quality prosciutto. This offers a sophisticated twist, as does the addition of thinly sliced avocado, which has the added benefit of introducing a creamier texture. Other potential layers for a change in texture, flavor, and appearance include sun-dried tomato, roasted red pepper, or sliced carrots.
Bring in new flavors with herbs and spices
If you're relying on a quick shake of salt and pepper, you're missing out on one great way to add some extra flavor to your tea sandwiches. The addition of herbs and spices is guaranteed to upgrade your spread, no matter how simple the filling.
One way to do this is by using an herbed cream cheese spread on your freshly baked bread, as Fabrice Hardel points out. "Mix cream cheese with fresh herbs like chives, dill, or tarragon for added flavor," he says, who also notes that a dill-infused cream cheese pairs particularly well with smoked salmon and lemon zest.
Another option is to add fresh herbs on their own. Hardel says fresh mint can be a surprising and refreshing addition to your classic cucumber sandwich, while parsley, thyme, and edible flowers are a great way to make any sandwich look more elevated and sophisticated.
Along with these greener options, Hardel is also a big proponent of using flavored butter on tea sandwiches. "Spread a thin layer of truffle butter on the bread for a luxurious, earthy flavor, or blend butter with garlic, parsley, and a hint of lemon zest for an aromatic spread," he says.
Grill or toast the bread
Whether you plan to swap out slices of regular white bread or you're hoping to elevate things even further, toasting or grilling your finger sandwich bread is another great way to upgrade your sandwich selection. You can also use the addition of toast to inspire some other menu additions and changes. Go savory by making mini grilled cheese sandwiches, or opt for something sweeter, like french toast-inspired finger sandwiches.
If you really want to give a fun twist, Stephan Matz says you can even consider swapping in black charcoal bread. This can be served fresh or toasted, but as Matz points out, it's a great way to add a bit more color to your display. This would work especially well if you want to upgrade your afternoon menu to have more of a toasted or grilled theme in general, with various shades of sandwich bread to both round out the scene and enhance your flavors.
Serve open-faced
Bread is generally the most filling part of the sandwich, even when served in miniature. But if you leave off the top slice of bread, you've upgraded your sandwich in a few ways. It can help add visual interest, and should even make selecting the perfect bite more interactive for you and your guests.
Serving your tea sandwiches open-faced works well for any classic tea sandwich, but you can also get creative. Look to Denmark's iconic smørrebrød for inspiration, which relies heavily on interesting combinations.
As Fabrice Hardel points out, you can also swap in a new cheese to change the texture and appearance of any sandwich. "A sharp cheddar, brie, or goat cheese adds richness and flavor," says Hardel. Stephen Matz agrees, noting this also applies to cream cheese. If serving your cucumber sandwich open-faced, consider switching the cream cheese for whipped mascarpone. This, Matz says, can be further enhanced by infusing lemon zest and a touch of Yuzu. "Layer with thinly sliced cucumber and top with caviar for an elegant change," says Matz.
Another option is to drizzle your open-faced sandwiches with aged balsamic. Matz says this would be great on brie with fig jam and candied walnuts.
Wrap your fillings
With all this talk of bread, there's yet another option for serving your tea sandwiches. You could serve one — or all — in miniature wrap form. This can offer a change in taste and texture, as well as an upgrade to your tea sandwich presentation. This is especially true if you opt for a green spinach wrap rather than a classic flour tortilla, as it's a great way to add color.
As far as the wrap itself, the key is to use thinly sliced ingredients, which best lends themselves to more flavor and a swirl of color. "Thinly sliced heirloom tomatoes, roasted red peppers, or avocado slices can all add color and a fresh taste," says Fabrice Hardel.
Similarly, Stephan Matz says the kind of meat you use matters when upgrading any tea sandwich, and this definitely applies if you're switching to wraps. He suggests looking at specialty cured hams, such as jamon Iberico, Serrano ham, or honey-glazed prosciutto. Use classic flour wraps, green spinach, or swap in lettuce for a low-carb crunch.
Get inspired by other cultures
Tea sandwiches are generally most often considered to be an English staple, but if you want to both elevate your menu and create new combinations, you can look to popular sandwiches from other cultures to inspire new recipes. As long as you can make it in miniature, it can qualify as a finger sandwich.
With this in mind, consider smaller versions of Italian-inspired mozzarella and tomato on ciabatta, Vietnamese banh mi on brioche rolls, or a Greek-inspired gyro. Or, look to various regions around the US for inspiration. Stephan Matz says he loves serving mini lobster rolls with avocado and a lime-chili mayo.
The varying types and shapes of these sandwiches can lend itself to a visual story in your presentation, and can be a fun way to change up the classic British menu. Plus, bonus points if you go the extra mile and include teas that are inspired by each culture or region you feature.
Create fun shapes
Elevating and enhancing your tea sandwich menu is all about knowing your audience, and it's quite possible you plan to stick with the classic English sandwich fillings. If that's the case, more power to you! In this case, you can still upgrade the tea sandwiches and have some fun. Rather than change up the ingredients, consider changing the shape of the sandwiches themselves.
There's a lot you can do above and beyond the traditional crustless rectangles or triangles, so feel free to get creative. In fact, it's probably easier to attempt this tip if you do have easier and more straightforward fillings. "Use cookie cutters to create fun shapes, like hearts, stars, or even mini squares," says Fabrice Hardel.
Alternatively, you can use your own knife skills to cut your sandwiches into whatever shape you please. This is a particularly great option if your tea has a theme, you're working with specific decor, or you want to recruit tiny helpers to lend a hand.
Look for innovative ways to add crunch
A great rule of thumb for upgrading any dish is to change or enhance the texture, and this especially applies to sandwiches. To avoid too much mush, consider adding fresh greens, crunchy pickles, or a whole variety of other potential additions.
One great option, according to Fabrice Hardel, is to use microgreens. "Fresh microgreens like arugula, pea shoots, or radish greens can brighten up any sandwich while adding a peppery bite," he says. But Hardel notes pickled vegetables, such as onions or carrots, are another great option. These, he says, can provide "a tangy contrast" to an otherwise bland sandwich filling.
Stephan Matz also appreciates an added crunch to his tea sandwiches, and agrees that thinly sliced pickles are one great option. But another, he says, are toasted nuts. He suggests topping burrata and truffle honey with toasted pistachios, or using toasted hazelnuts where possible.
If you want to get truly creative with your crunch, Matz also suggests crunchy tempura. "Use tempura with herbs or as a salmon substitute for vegans," he suggests, noting this combination works especially well with pickled carrot slices and marinated nori leaves.
Pair with dips and mini soups
Tea sandwiches aren't generally served with dips, which makes this a particularly easy way to upgrade or elevate your spread. You can also play with your condiment selection, either within the sandwiches or on the side.
If you want to add a slight kick, Fabrice Hardel suggests adding spicy mustard or horseradish to your tea sandwiches, or serving with a little something on the side. "Accompany your elevated sandwiches with a delicate dipping sauce or aioli, such as lemon garlic or spicy sriracha mayo," he says.
Stephan Matz agrees, though he says you can even offer something that is, itself, quite elevated. Alongside a simple sandwich, Matz says to consider serving lobster-infused béchamel or avocado mousse.
You can even take this one step further and offer mini bowls of consommé or a light bisque alongside your tea sandwiches. This is a great option if you opt to toast or grill your sandwiches, and allows room to play. Mini grilled cheese sandwiches alongside tiny bowls of tomato soup can be as fun as it is elevated.
Select ingredients that tell a story
If you're making tea sandwiches at home, it's somewhat likely you're doing it for a party or event. If that's the case, Stephan Matz points out that it can be a fun idea to pick interesting ingredients that both enhance the sandwiches and help to tell a story.
One option for this is to look for premium ingredients that stand out. Matz says black truffle, white truffle shavings, or a hint of truffle oil are all rich, interesting options that should lead to your guests asking for more information. Cheese is another possibility, as is the tea you serve alongside your sandwiches. Look for options from small businesses that interest you, or consider using things you've bought back from your travels — near and far.
Or, consider the tea itself and use this to enhance the experience for you and your guests. "It could be anything from a special tea ceremony to some kind of special blend or preparation methods," says Matz.