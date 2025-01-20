Sangria Vs Mulled Wine: Is There A Difference?
There's no shortage of beverages out there that incorporate the mature flavors of wine, from a sophisticated layered New York sour to the simple but beloved Basque kalimotxo, but perhaps the two most celebrated wine-based beverages are sangria and mulled wine. Both drinks are a delicious and juicy combination of wine, fruits, and maybe even a rich twist on a classic sangria with a kick of liquor –- but for all their similarities, these two much-admired concoctions aren't entirely equal. In fact, there are a number of things that make sangria and mulled wine entirely distinct drinks, each one perfect for its own uses.
Between sangria and mulled wine, there are two stark differences that you can spot to immediately identify one beverage from the other. Namely, sangria is typically served cold, while mulled wine is supposed to be served hot. Also, when you make sangria (and you might be making it all wrong), the fruits, added juices, and (optional) carbonation certainly don't leave it wanting for flavors. Mulled wine, on the other hand, forgoes much of those ingredients and takes advantage of spices to amp up its flavor profile, giving it that hearty wintertime essence.
The differences go beyond the temperature
The difference in serving temperature and ingredients in sangria and mulled wine are certainly two clear identifying factors between the two wine-forward drinks, with refreshing sangria perfect for warmer occasions and cozy mulled wine ideal for those chilly winter nights. But if you look into both drinks a little more, you'll find that there are actually a few more distinctions, subtle though they may be.
The specific type of wine you use can change between sangria and mulled wine. When choosing a wine for sangria, you want to avoid something with heavy tannins, to keep your sangria refreshing. As you may well know, sangria isn't just limited to red wines, but can also use whites, rosés, or you can even swap red wine for champagne if you crave a little more fizz. However, the best wine to use for mulled wine will always be something a bit less sweet. Most of your flavor is going to come from the deeper notes of the wine as well as the added spices, so there isn't a need to splurge on a top-quality wine in this case. So, while both beverages use generous amounts of wine, they both incorporate different elements to give you two entirely unique drinks.