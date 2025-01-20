Sangria Vs Mulled Wine: Is There A Difference?

There's no shortage of beverages out there that incorporate the mature flavors of wine, from a sophisticated layered New York sour to the simple but beloved Basque kalimotxo, but perhaps the two most celebrated wine-based beverages are sangria and mulled wine. Both drinks are a delicious and juicy combination of wine, fruits, and maybe even a rich twist on a classic sangria with a kick of liquor –- but for all their similarities, these two much-admired concoctions aren't entirely equal. In fact, there are a number of things that make sangria and mulled wine entirely distinct drinks, each one perfect for its own uses.

Between sangria and mulled wine, there are two stark differences that you can spot to immediately identify one beverage from the other. Namely, sangria is typically served cold, while mulled wine is supposed to be served hot. Also, when you make sangria (and you might be making it all wrong), the fruits, added juices, and (optional) carbonation certainly don't leave it wanting for flavors. Mulled wine, on the other hand, forgoes much of those ingredients and takes advantage of spices to amp up its flavor profile, giving it that hearty wintertime essence.