Swap Red Wine For Champagne In Your Next Batch Of Sangria

A cool glass of sangria on a warm, sunny day just hits different. And a pitcher full of this refreshing Spanish punch can warm you and your guests up at a cozy holiday gathering. The takeaway here is that sangria is a great drink choice no matter the time of year, and you can mix and match the ingredients to put your own twist on it.

Sangria is typically made from red or white wine, fruit juice, sparkling water, a sweetener, flavored liqueur, and sliced fruit. However, next time you feel like mixing a pitcher, try swapping out the wine for champagne, which results in a cocktail that is light, refreshing, and delightfully fizzy.

Simply trade that bottle of wine for a chilled bottle of Prosecco, or your favorite champagne, and it doesn't have to be fancy or expensive. Sangria consists of many sweet ingredients, so choose a bottle of a drier variety by looking for the word "brut" on the label. This means your champagne will contain less sugar, and you can let the rest of your ingredients show off their sweetness. Since the champagne already brings the bubbles, you can omit the sparkling water or soda often found in traditional sangria recipes — but you don't have to if you prefer the extra kick of carbonation.

