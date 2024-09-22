Swap Red Wine For Champagne In Your Next Batch Of Sangria
A cool glass of sangria on a warm, sunny day just hits different. And a pitcher full of this refreshing Spanish punch can warm you and your guests up at a cozy holiday gathering. The takeaway here is that sangria is a great drink choice no matter the time of year, and you can mix and match the ingredients to put your own twist on it.
Sangria is typically made from red or white wine, fruit juice, sparkling water, a sweetener, flavored liqueur, and sliced fruit. However, next time you feel like mixing a pitcher, try swapping out the wine for champagne, which results in a cocktail that is light, refreshing, and delightfully fizzy.
Simply trade that bottle of wine for a chilled bottle of Prosecco, or your favorite champagne, and it doesn't have to be fancy or expensive. Sangria consists of many sweet ingredients, so choose a bottle of a drier variety by looking for the word "brut" on the label. This means your champagne will contain less sugar, and you can let the rest of your ingredients show off their sweetness. Since the champagne already brings the bubbles, you can omit the sparkling water or soda often found in traditional sangria recipes — but you don't have to if you prefer the extra kick of carbonation.
How to further enhance your champagne sangria
Just like with the traditional wine-made drink, champagne sangria is customizable based on your flavor preferences, so this is your chance to try your hand at mixology and create your own recipes. Red wine sangria in particular has a bold flavor that pairs beautifully with citrus fruits like oranges or lemons. But champagne brings a crisp, delicate taste that would go great with refreshing fruits like peaches, strawberries, and raspberries. Add slices of lime or lemon for a citrusy twist.
Making a simple syrup is a great opportunity to add more depth to your drink's flavor profile by infusing your simple syrup with herbs like mint, basil, rosemary, or ginger — whatever sounds like it will marry well with your fruit. While orange juice is always a reliable choice for sangria, peach, watermelon, or white grape juice would all make interesting options. For an extra boozy sangria, add an ounce of brandy, or an ounce of an orange liqueur (or both).
Once you have your flavors nailed down, mix the liquid ingredients in a large pitcher with a wooden spoon. Taste, and adjust as needed. Finally, add in your chopped fruit, and mix again. Let it sit for at least two hours to let the flavors mingle, but you can even pop it in the refrigerator overnight. When it's time to serve, pour your drink over ice and enjoy. And, if any is leftover, store your sangria in the fridge, where it will last between three to five days.