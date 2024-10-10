The Trader Joe's Freezer Item That's The Perfect Base For Your Creative Snacks
Trader Joe's is known for its treasure trove of mega-popular items — and the humble hash brown is no exception. A hidden gem in the frozen foods section, these golden, crispy patties are perfect for breakfast. They can evoke that classic McDonald's experience — especially when served alongside Trader Joe's McGriddle dupes, making you feel like you're enjoying a meal straight from the drive-thru. But don't stop there: These frozen potato patties open the door to a wide variety of creative snacks. Basically, the only limit is your imagination.
These crispy hash browns don't have to play second fiddle as a side dish — they can be the star of the show. Toss them into a breakfast burrito or bowl for a hearty and satisfying meal. Or, for a quick and easy but still delicious option to start the day, simply top a hash brown patty with a fried egg and your favorite hot sauce or ketchup. You can also chop these patties up and mix them with your favorite breakfast foods, or use them as a crispy layer in a breakfast casserole. These frozen hash browns can even serve as a quirky toast alternative by using the crispy potato patty in the place of bread. For instance, for a tasty and filling spin on avocado toast, add mashed avocado, a fried egg, and a bit of chili oil (or other sauces or seasonings) and enjoy.
Hash browns beyond breakfast
While breakfast foods offer a tasty starting point, the potential for these Trader Joe's potato patties goes far beyond the morning meal. Expanding to lunch, dinner, and snacks opens up a whole new world of possibilities. Air frying these frozen hash browns gives you a crispy base for whatever ingredients you want to pile on, though some fans also like making them extra crunchy in a waffle maker. Consider going the loaded baked potato route and dress the hash brown up with your favorite toppings — think bacon bits, cheddar, sour cream, and chives. You can also take the frozen food a step further with inspired variations like chili cheese Frito pie.
Using the patty as the foundation for an open-faced sandwich presents even more delicious options. Top your hash brown with savory ingredients like smoked salmon and cream cheese, go for a hearty layer of pulled pork and coleslaw, or add pizza toppings. You could even eat them latke-inspired by putting applesauce or sour cream on the patties. For another fun twist, consider using them nacho-style: Pile on melted cheese, jalapeños, and guacamole for a crispy, cheesy treat. For a lighter fare, cream cheese with cucumbers and tomatoes is also a refreshing snack. Ultimately, the sky's the limit — these crispy hash brown patties from Trader Joe's serve as a blank canvas, making them the perfect base for almost any topping you can imagine, no matter the meal.