The Trader Joe's Freezer Item That's The Perfect Base For Your Creative Snacks

Trader Joe's is known for its treasure trove of mega-popular items — and the humble hash brown is no exception. A hidden gem in the frozen foods section, these golden, crispy patties are perfect for breakfast. They can evoke that classic McDonald's experience — especially when served alongside Trader Joe's McGriddle dupes, making you feel like you're enjoying a meal straight from the drive-thru. But don't stop there: These frozen potato patties open the door to a wide variety of creative snacks. Basically, the only limit is your imagination.

These crispy hash browns don't have to play second fiddle as a side dish — they can be the star of the show. Toss them into a breakfast burrito or bowl for a hearty and satisfying meal. Or, for a quick and easy but still delicious option to start the day, simply top a hash brown patty with a fried egg and your favorite hot sauce or ketchup. You can also chop these patties up and mix them with your favorite breakfast foods, or use them as a crispy layer in a breakfast casserole. These frozen hash browns can even serve as a quirky toast alternative by using the crispy potato patty in the place of bread. For instance, for a tasty and filling spin on avocado toast, add mashed avocado, a fried egg, and a bit of chili oil (or other sauces or seasonings) and enjoy.