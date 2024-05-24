Why The Air Fryer Should Be Your First Choice For Frozen Hash Browns

When you're on the go or simply seeking some convenient carbs, few freezer aisle treats can beat hash browns. They bring comforting, crunchy, salty diner vibes to your home anytime and can be enjoyed plain and salted, dipped in ketchup, alongside a hearty plate of eggs and pancakes, or even folded into the ultimate breakfast burrito. Rare are the situations in which crispy potatoes aren't welcome.

You might think it doesn't get any simpler than cutting open a bag of shredded frozen potatoes and dumping them into a hot skillet with some oil. While the traditional way of preparing frozen hash browns surely gets the job done, your trusty air fryer is the better method for a number of reasons. Namely, the air fryer makes the process easier, tidier, and more hands-off. Unlike when cooking frozen hash browns in a skillet on the stovetop, the air fryer makes it so you don't have to worry about the tricky task of knowing when to flip the layer of potatoes.

All you'll need is a standard air frying appliance, a bit of cooking oil, and your desired salt, pepper, and other seasonings. Just add the amount of frozen potatoes you want (no need to let them thaw), and they'll be ready to go in minutes.

