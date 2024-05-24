Why The Air Fryer Should Be Your First Choice For Frozen Hash Browns
When you're on the go or simply seeking some convenient carbs, few freezer aisle treats can beat hash browns. They bring comforting, crunchy, salty diner vibes to your home anytime and can be enjoyed plain and salted, dipped in ketchup, alongside a hearty plate of eggs and pancakes, or even folded into the ultimate breakfast burrito. Rare are the situations in which crispy potatoes aren't welcome.
You might think it doesn't get any simpler than cutting open a bag of shredded frozen potatoes and dumping them into a hot skillet with some oil. While the traditional way of preparing frozen hash browns surely gets the job done, your trusty air fryer is the better method for a number of reasons. Namely, the air fryer makes the process easier, tidier, and more hands-off. Unlike when cooking frozen hash browns in a skillet on the stovetop, the air fryer makes it so you don't have to worry about the tricky task of knowing when to flip the layer of potatoes.
All you'll need is a standard air frying appliance, a bit of cooking oil, and your desired salt, pepper, and other seasonings. Just add the amount of frozen potatoes you want (no need to let them thaw), and they'll be ready to go in minutes.
Making hash browns in the air fryer requires less fuss and oil
The traditional method of cooking hash browns requires a fair bit of supervision — you can't just drop them into a frying pan and forget about them. The frozen potatoes must be watched as they brown on each side. If you try to turn them over too early, they can fall apart in the pan instead of staying in one flippable piece.
Using an air fryer reduces the watching and worrying as well as the amount of oil needed. In the case of crispy potatoes, you'll still want a bit for optimal flavor and crunch, but you can skip the heavy glugs and instead lightly grease the basket — just not with cooking spray, which can damage your air fryer. When adding in the hash browns, avoid overcrowding, which slows cooking and prevents crispiness. Depending on your preferred level of browning, you can air fry shredded hash browns from 350 to 370 degrees Fahrenheit, cooking them for around 20 minutes and flipping halfway. Preformed frozen hash brown patties, meanwhile, should take around 10 minutes total at 375 to 390 degrees Fahrenheit.
Once your frozen hash browns have reached crispy, golden perfection on both sides, what you do next is up to you. Enjoy them hot with breakfast, layer as a carby crunchy layer in tacos, or do like The Pioneer Woman does and consider adding them to your potato salad.