The 3 Companies Responsible For Making Subway's Bread Dough

When you walk into Subway, the first thing you likely smell is fresh-baked bread. That's because each store bakes its own bread after the dough is made, shaped into loaves, and frozen at off-site locations. The global American fast-food chain is known for its delicious, filling sandwiches that you can easily hack to fit more toppings, but the first step in making the lunchtime favorite is picking which soft bread you want to serve as your vessel. In fact, the restaurant offers a variety of options, including Italian Herb & Cheese, Wheat, and Flatbread, thanks to its partnerships with a few key suppliers.

In a 2015 press release, Subway stated that three suppliers — Lineage Logistics (now known just as Lineage), ARYZTA, and Southwest Baking — were helping the chain "develop its best bread yet." While Subway hasn't talked about the suppliers much in recent years, it's not announced new bread suppliers and was distinctly associated with one of the three companies as recently as 2023.

Whether you're ordering the All-American Club, the Veggie Delite, or a sandwich with Subway's controversial tuna from the hack-friendly menu, bread is a crucial part of your meal, and because of the three aforementioned suppliers, Subway has been able to perfect its products and deliver delicious results to its locations around the world. But just what do these companies actually do?