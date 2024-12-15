The Salty Sauce That Easily Elevates Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts are an amazingly versatile vegetable with a mellow flavor that makes them the perfect side dish for almost anything. While this mild flavor allows Brussels sprouts to be seasoned in various ways, it can also make them rather bland if they're not seasoned correctly. Fortunately, there is an umami-bomb sauce that can transform these humble vegetables into something that even the pickiest eater will devour. The sauce in question? Fish sauce.
Now, if you've never learned how to cook with fish sauce, the name will probably freak you out, but rest assured that its flavor will blow you away. While it is created from fermented fish, such as anchovies, fish sauce boasts a salty, savory flavor that is super umami with a hint of sweetness. If you're still not convinced, consider that Worcestershire sauce gets its flavor from fermented anchovies as well! Because it is packed with such complex flavors, fish sauce has persevered as a staple condiment across Asia, and now its popularity is rising in the West.
What makes fish sauce such an excellent pairing with Brussels sprouts is that it complements the vegetable's mild, earthy flavor and adds a rich, salty, and slightly sweet savoriness. Moreover, fish sauce can help balance spices and add more depth. It also plays very well with spices like chiles and garlic, as well as sweeteners like sugar, which is essential for making fish sauce caramel, a thick and savory sauce that can coat your Brussels sprouts.
There are numerous ways to incorporate fish sauce into roasted Brussels sprouts
Like soy sauce, there is so much you can combine with fish sauce to really make a dish shine. When incorporated with roasted Brussels sprouts, fish sauce can be used in many ways, including as a rich caramel-esque coating. While there are many recipes for fish sauce caramel, some thicker than others, the core ingredients remain sugar and fish sauce. Alongside those, you can add things like shallots, lime juice, chiles, pepper, and garlic.
Roasted Brussels sprouts can also be tossed in a fish sauce dressing made from fish sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, and Sriracha for heat. For something a bit simpler, steeping Brussels sprouts in a mixture of olive oil and fish sauce before roasting is another alternative. This allows the sauce to permeate the sprouts as they roast while the oil crisps them up. Just make sure to preheat your sheet pan for extra crispy sprouts.
Depending on whether you're mixing fish sauce and Brussels sprouts with anything, you have many options for garnishing. For sprouts covered in a sweeter fish sauce caramel, you can add some heat with fried red chiles or a bit of texture with white sesame seeds or crushed toasted peanuts. To lean into the savory flavors, try fried garlic or bacon bits. For freshness, chopped cilantro or mint complement the fish sauce very well.