The Salty Sauce That Easily Elevates Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Brussels sprouts are an amazingly versatile vegetable with a mellow flavor that makes them the perfect side dish for almost anything. While this mild flavor allows Brussels sprouts to be seasoned in various ways, it can also make them rather bland if they're not seasoned correctly. Fortunately, there is an umami-bomb sauce that can transform these humble vegetables into something that even the pickiest eater will devour. The sauce in question? Fish sauce.

Now, if you've never learned how to cook with fish sauce, the name will probably freak you out, but rest assured that its flavor will blow you away. While it is created from fermented fish, such as anchovies, fish sauce boasts a salty, savory flavor that is super umami with a hint of sweetness. If you're still not convinced, consider that Worcestershire sauce gets its flavor from fermented anchovies as well! Because it is packed with such complex flavors, fish sauce has persevered as a staple condiment across Asia, and now its popularity is rising in the West.

What makes fish sauce such an excellent pairing with Brussels sprouts is that it complements the vegetable's mild, earthy flavor and adds a rich, salty, and slightly sweet savoriness. Moreover, fish sauce can help balance spices and add more depth. It also plays very well with spices like chiles and garlic, as well as sweeteners like sugar, which is essential for making fish sauce caramel, a thick and savory sauce that can coat your Brussels sprouts.