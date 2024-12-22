Skip Salt And Use One Sauce To Add Better Flavor To Homemade Salad Dressings

There are so many types of salad dressings out there on your grocer's shelf, from classic creamy Caesar to trend-inspired variations like hot honey mustard. And while the breadth of options may render it unnecessary to make your own, having the ability to customize your dressing as a home cook is good inspiration to go through the trouble.

Most salad dressing recipes follow a similar framework — a combination of oil, acid (like lemon juice), something sweet (like honey), seasonings, an ingredient that will bring body to the equation (like mustard), and of course, like any good culinary creation, salt. But there's one ingredient you may have been sleeping on that will really make your homemade condiment stand out big time. If you've wondered what fish sauce is and how to cook with it, using it in your next salad dressing is one way to make great use of this condiment.

Fish sauce is an umami-rich liquid that is sometimes referred to as funky or pungent, but one quality it always brings to the table is saltiness. That's because this stuff is the product of small fish (often anchovies) that have been fermented with salt. The resulting liquid is a flavorful and unique ingredient that can enhance your salad dressing, no matter the style.