The Reason Trader Joe's Peanut Butter Cups Taste So Good
Many people might choose their go-to grocery store based on proximity or price, but fans of Trader Joe's will travel far and wide to shop at the chain, even when it's not so convenient. This is sometimes due to vibes, especially for those who enjoy chatting with friendly employees who won't ever be replaced by self-checkout lanes or meandering through the tropical-themed aisles, a decor style influenced by tiki culture. But, naturally, a fair share of the fervor people feel for T.J.'s has to do with what's on the store's shelves. From the fan-favorite steamed soup dumplings to the sparkling lemonade, there's something tasty for everyone — particularly if you're partial to the classic combo of chocolate and peanut butter.
Anyone with a sweet tooth, beware: Trader Joe's peanut butter cups are extremely tasty. They probably ought to come with a warning for how addictive they are, but since they don't, consider this to be one. While there are items you shouldn't buy from the chain because they can't compare to competitors' products, these sweet treats aren't one of them. Available in milk or dark chocolate versions for only $4.49 for 16 ounces, the bite-sized cups of creamy peanut butter are coated in rich chocolate have a cult-like following. The reason why they're so dangerously good lies in their simple recipe. When it comes down to the nuts (and bolts), Trader Joe's peanut butter cups reign supreme because of their high-quality ingredients and lack of artificial flavors and preservatives.
The secret's in the premium ingredients
Step aside, Reese's — Trader Joe's peanut butter cups aren't like other candy. The store's take on the sweet treat, specifically the dark chocolate variety, first hit the shelves in August 2010 and have been a fan-favorite candy ever since. In a Reddit post discussing the sweet treats, one user wrote, "The depth of flavor, the satisfying snap paired with the luxurious peanut butter, the slight salty and bitter notes. ... Understand that these are not mere confections, but a perfect conjuration of deliciousness." If the fact that customers also voted for the product as one of the chain's best offerings for several consecutive years isn't proof enough that they're a worthwhile purchase, the quality of the ingredients should be.
Of course, the cups contain peanut butter and chocolate, but the company credits the stellar flavor of both to the use of premium ingredients and the avoidance of less-desirable ones. The Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups product page states that they're made with peanut butter from slow-roasted Virginia peanuts and rich dark chocolate from high-quality cacao beans. Additionally, the sweet treats are free of "'extraneous' ingredients" such as artificial colors, preservatives, and colors. Besides standard emulsifiers, salt, sugar, lactose, and palm oil, they don't contain anything else. When compared to Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, which includes tertiary butylhydroquinone (TBHQ) — a synthetic food preservative with a somewhat controversial reputation — among another additive and artificial sweetener, the recipe for Trader Joe's candy stands out.
Peanut butter and chocolate: A popular pairing for Trader Joe's products
Peanut butter and chocolate is a flavor match made in heaven and Trader Joe's is keenly aware of that based on their product line. While the dark chocolate peanut butter cups are the preferred form of the treat (especially when eaten frozen), they also come in milk chocolate. This alternative is considered overly sugary by some people on Reddit, but the sweeter cups might be popular with anyone who finds dark chocolate too bitter. They also come in a miniature size for a more balanced ratio of milk chocolate to peanut butter. (Unfortunately, concerns have circulated in Reddit threads and elsewhere online that they may no longer be available.) Additionally, for those who are allergic to peanut butter or avoid it for other reasons, the store sells dark chocolate sunflower seed cups as an alternative.
However, if you're interested in expanding your peanut butter and chocolate candy supply beyond cups altogether, Trader Joe's carries a ton of similarly flavored sweet treats, ranging from chocolate and peanut butter creme cookies to crispy peanut butter filled chocolate peanuts. One of the most exciting offerings is another copycat candy: a version of peanut M&Ms. Similar to the peanut butter cups, they don't include any artificial colors, instead borrowing hues from beetroot, turmeric, spirulina, and other natural sources. The company's commitment to high-quality ingredients is clearly a recipe for success — and super tasty candy.