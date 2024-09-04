5 Easy Ways To Give Your PB&J Sandwich Some Crunch

The classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich has a deep history that dates back to 1901. It really only requires three ingredients: bread, peanut butter, and jelly. But from there, the sandwich can be effortlessly customized to match your preferences. You can use strawberry jelly or grape jelly, creamy or crunchy peanut butter, and you can spread the toppings on a variety of different breads — which can even be swapped out for waffles. For another twist, you can reinvent the lunchtime favorite — known for its typically smooth and luxurious sweet-meets-savory filling — by making it delightfully crunchy and more flavorfully complex.

For starters, if you want to maintain the core ingredients while still adding some crispness, try grilling the sandwich or assembling it on toasted bread. You could also ditch the jelly entirely, or, take some inspiration from Elvis Presleywith rashers of crispy bacon.

There a number of ways to riff on the nostalgic sandwich and elevate your eating experience with maximum crunch — and it's more than just a textural upgrade. According to gastrophysicist Charles Spence, Ph.D., in conversation with Mental Floss, "Sound affects the experience of food. The noise draws attention to the mouth in the way something silent does not." So, if you're looking for ways to add crunchiness and character to your peanut butter and jelly sandwich, here are a handful of ideas for tasty inspiration.

