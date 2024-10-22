How Peruvian Seafood Platters Balance Rich Fried Flavors
From Japanese sushi to Portuguese cod, many cuisines are well-known for their seafood dishes, but it's hard to deny that the Peruvian seafood repertoire is especially remarkable. This country draws from its extremely biodiverse Pacific coastline to craft a wide breadth of delicious seafood dishes. Most famously, Peru is known as the originator of ceviche, but there's plenty more to explore, and one highlight is the seafood bounty that is jalea.
The dish consists of a mouth-watering pile of battered and fried seafood, comprised of local white-flesh favorites like striped bass, cod, and halibut, plus shrimp, octopus, squid, scallops, and more. Fried plantains are often served alongside. To offset all the salty richness — as well as add a dash of fresh crunch and color — the dish receives a topping of salsa criolla. This beloved condiment consists of sliced red onions, cilantro, aji amarillo, and sometimes tomatoes, all quickly marinated in lime juice. Together with the rich fried fish, it's a light, bright, and bracing amalgamation of flavors, creating a balanced contrast that's so fundamental to Peruvian cuisine.
Jalea is dressed with a vibrant quick-pickled salsa criolla
Peruvian food doesn't hold back on big flavors — and the acid, heat, salt, and satiating richness of jalea is a great showcase. Such components all work in conjunction to craft a delicious balance, with a single missing link throwing off a dish. So the easy-to-assemble, yet wondrously flavorful salsa criolla is an essential vessel to impart the zestier notes. The slivered onions spend just a quick ten minutes or so in lime juice to soften, while the uniquely flavored aji amarillo imbues the mix with both heat and sweetness. Cilantro ties it together with a vibrant herbal flavor — all producing a perfect way to cut through the salty, slightly oily battered fried seafood.
To keep the moisture under control, most people drain the liquid out of the salsa prior to topping the seafood. And slight variations like a bit of vinegar for extra tartness or corn kernels for texture and a pop of sweetness are common. Such a garnish is a well-known component of Peruvian cuisine, thrown onto everything from ham sandwiches to arroz con pollo. And alongside the fresh, rich, and crispy seafood, it works its magic, too. So give the combination a go in your home kitchen, or head to Lima, one of the world's must-visit food cities, to try it out yourself.