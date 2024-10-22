How Peruvian Seafood Platters Balance Rich Fried Flavors

From Japanese sushi to Portuguese cod, many cuisines are well-known for their seafood dishes, but it's hard to deny that the Peruvian seafood repertoire is especially remarkable. This country draws from its extremely biodiverse Pacific coastline to craft a wide breadth of delicious seafood dishes. Most famously, Peru is known as the originator of ceviche, but there's plenty more to explore, and one highlight is the seafood bounty that is jalea.

The dish consists of a mouth-watering pile of battered and fried seafood, comprised of local white-flesh favorites like striped bass, cod, and halibut, plus shrimp, octopus, squid, scallops, and more. Fried plantains are often served alongside. To offset all the salty richness — as well as add a dash of fresh crunch and color — the dish receives a topping of salsa criolla. This beloved condiment consists of sliced red onions, cilantro, aji amarillo, and sometimes tomatoes, all quickly marinated in lime juice. Together with the rich fried fish, it's a light, bright, and bracing amalgamation of flavors, creating a balanced contrast that's so fundamental to Peruvian cuisine.