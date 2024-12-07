Give Tuna Salad A Bright And Fresh Upgrade With One Herby Ingredient

Though it may not seem true, tuna salad is as versatile as a more obvious shapeshifter like pizza. It's a classic case of looks being deceiving. While a pizza's appearance can vary wildly with every traditional, divisive, or even unexpected yet delicious topping, tuna more or less always looks the same. Its primary ingredients are also pretty static. Although there are tons of tuna brands in all different types of the canned fish, from albacore to yellowfin, with some in water, some in oil, it's all going to take on a similar presentation when pulverized with mayo. Even the expected mix-ins like celery can blur into the background, finely diced as it usually is. But some flavorful additions can make a big impact while barely catching the eye.

In fact, fresh dill is the premier herb for enhancing your tuna salad base. And it's almost as easy to add as a few shakes of the dried stuff. Its light, feathery fronds can be a little tricker to prepare than something like big, hearty basil leaves, but you don't need to be a skilled chef to work with it. You can do as little as strip the willowy bits from the stems in one swift pinch. Or you can roll them into a tight bundle as best you can, then slice the herbs a few times with a very sharp knife for what will probably net more even distribution. You can tell right away by its somewhat sweet, near-citrus perfume that this fine herb will bring bright flavor to your tuna salad.