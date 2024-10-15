Avoid This Mistake When Marinating Tuna Steaks

While it might seem as though longer is better when making the most of a marinade, that is not always the case. The thought process makes a certain sense: We know that low-and-slow cooked barbecue is the best, we prize the Sunday gravy that takes all afternoon to come together on the stove, and we praise patience as a virtue in so many other culinary endeavors. However, tuna steaks are a standout exception.

After you've successfully avoided any common seafood-buying mistakes, picked up the perfect seasonings, and researched the best cooking temperature for your tuna steaks, the last thing you want to do is marinate them for too long. While plenty of proteins can stand up to an overnight ingredient bath, tuna is not one of them. Rather than infusing the fish with the most flavor possible, as one might reasonably imagine, overdoing the marinade can actually begin to degrade the delicate cut.