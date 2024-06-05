Mistakes You Have To Stop Making With Canned Tuna

Folks often debate the best and worst canned foods, but if you ask us, canned tuna has to take top marks. Of course, part of canned tuna's enduring appeal lies in its versatility. The whole point of canned tuna is that it offers a no-brainer dinner option when time, energy, and money are in short supply. You can make a creamy tuna salad or an epic tuna sandwich in a flash, and you can trust that it packs a protein punch. Even still, you might be under-thinking this delicious pantry staple.

For instance, have you ever considered changing up what brand you buy or how you typically store your canned tuna? If you've never asked yourself these questions, you may be making a huge misstep with this underrated protein. Below, we show the mistakes you may be making with this humble pantry hero, from forgetting to pair it with complementary flavors to neglecting to mix it into your favorite pasta sauce.