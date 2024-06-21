The Celery Upgrade Your Tuna Sandwich Deserves

When it comes to making tuna salad, there's more of a technique than you might think. In its simplest form, tuna salad is just a mixture of canned tuna and mayonnaise, but you definitely want to build on the dish's texture and flavor. You can include other creamy elements, like plain Greek yogurt, which will balance out the rich mayonnaise flavor with a little bitterness. And seasonings, including fresh herbs like parsley or dill, as well as dried herbs like garlic or onion powder, are great additions as well.

But since pre-cooked canned tuna is soft, you also want to consider maximizing the texture of this salad. Chopped celery is a common add-on because it adds crunch but is so mild that it doesn't alter the salad's flavor. But to ensure the best tuna, don't forget to upgrade that celery by peeling the strings off of it before you chop it up. This prevents it from being chewy, meaning it integrates even better into the salad.