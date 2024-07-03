The Expert-Approved Cocktail Pairings To Try With Brunch Eggs

Brunch is a popular excuse for day drinking, and why shouldn't you enjoy yourself on a sunny Sunday morning? There's one issue with breakfast drink pairings, though, and that's the fact that we hardly ever talk about them. There's been an incredible amount of focus on pairing wine with cheese, but hardly an acknowledgement of the countless other drink pairing opportunities out there. It's time to amend that.

Advertisement

Oenophiles will certainly want to seek a wine and brunch pairing, but for those seeking brighter flavors, cocktails are the way to go. Since brunch menus are often heavily focused on dishes like eggs Benedict, omelets, and frittatas, it's most helpful to focus on pairing cocktails with eggs. Eggs warrant particular attention because their mild flavor can be overwhelmed by many drinks.

Chowhound spoke to four food and drink experts to get their take on this delicate pairing. Jayson Goldstein, food and beverage director of Boston's Vela Seaport and Deck 12; Charly Naranjo, hotel sommelier at Fontainebleau Miami Beach; chef Nicole Brisson of Las Vegas's Brezza and Bar Zazu, and Amanda Davenport, wine director at Noisette in Denver all weighed in with their favorite cocktail and egg partnerships. They generally recommended light drinks, most of which contain citrus. There was one, unsurprising standout: the mimosa.

Advertisement