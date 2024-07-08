Our Experts Know Why It's So Hard To Pair Alcohol With Eggs

Everyone loves a boozy brunch, but the options for morning libations seem far, far narrower than those for the evening. Brunch drinking almost always entails sipping on a classic mimosa or a tried-and-true bloody mary, but beyond that, there are very few drinks we associate with morning meals. Part of this can be chalked up to the fact that drinking is, for the most part, an evening activity, but brunch is supposed to be the exception. Brunch is everyone's chance to kick back and relax on a weekend or holiday, so why are we limiting our options?

The trouble lies in the foods most people eat in the morning. Brunch and breakfast menus are heavily dominated by egg dishes, and pairing eggs with alcohol seems to be a tricky feat for most. To determine why people get so hung up on boozy brunch pairings, we reached out to four alcohol experts: Jayson Goldstein, food and beverage director at YOTEL Boston's Vela Seaport and Deck 12; Charly Naranjo, sommelier at Miami Beach's Fontainebleau Hotel; chef Nicole Brisson of Brezza and Bar Zazu in Las Vegas; and Amanda Davenport, wine director at Noisette in Denver. They agreed that the delicate nature of eggs poses some challenges for alcohol pairings, but it's not as tricky as you might think.