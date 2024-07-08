Our Experts Know Why It's So Hard To Pair Alcohol With Eggs
Everyone loves a boozy brunch, but the options for morning libations seem far, far narrower than those for the evening. Brunch drinking almost always entails sipping on a classic mimosa or a tried-and-true bloody mary, but beyond that, there are very few drinks we associate with morning meals. Part of this can be chalked up to the fact that drinking is, for the most part, an evening activity, but brunch is supposed to be the exception. Brunch is everyone's chance to kick back and relax on a weekend or holiday, so why are we limiting our options?
The trouble lies in the foods most people eat in the morning. Brunch and breakfast menus are heavily dominated by egg dishes, and pairing eggs with alcohol seems to be a tricky feat for most. To determine why people get so hung up on boozy brunch pairings, we reached out to four alcohol experts: Jayson Goldstein, food and beverage director at YOTEL Boston's Vela Seaport and Deck 12; Charly Naranjo, sommelier at Miami Beach's Fontainebleau Hotel; chef Nicole Brisson of Brezza and Bar Zazu in Las Vegas; and Amanda Davenport, wine director at Noisette in Denver. They agreed that the delicate nature of eggs poses some challenges for alcohol pairings, but it's not as tricky as you might think.
Certain alcohols can overpower eggs
The first challenge in pairing alcohol with eggs is one of flavor. As Charly Naranjo explained to Chowhound, "Egg dishes can have delicate flavors that can easily be overwhelmed by stronger alcoholic beverages." This makes it necessary to seek beverages with light and bright flavor profiles. Nicole Brisson backed up this take: "The best-received brunch drinks are always the lighter-style spritzes, drinks with fizz, and fruitier drinks". It's now easy to see why mimosas have become the go-to brunch cocktail — their blend of citrus and effervescent Champagne checks off all of these boxes.
The second challenge in pairing eggs with alcohol lies in the eggs' texture. Many egg dishes, such as omelets and eggs Benedict, have a rich, creamy mouthfeel. Certain alcohols can make these dishes feel even heavier in your stomach, particularly wines that are high in tannins like cabernet sauvignon or merlot. Pairing high-tannin wines with eggs "can create an unpleasant mouthfeel or aftertaste," according to Naranjo.
Which drinks work with eggs, and which ones don't
Whether you're pairing wine with brunch or going the beer or cocktail route, the number-one rule when drinking alongside eggs is to keep it light. The best brunch cocktails are made with light alcohols, particularly Champagne and sparkling wines, as the bubbles help cut the richness of creamy egg dishes. Another common theme in brunch cocktails is citrus, which is the perfect flavor to pair with eggs. As Nicole Brisson explained to Chowhound, "If you don't have the acidity and freshness, the flavors feel disjointed."
On the other hand, "Red wines and brown liquors are typically a clash with eggs," according to Amanda Davenport. The intense flavors and strong aftertaste of these alcohols can completely overwhelm the delicate notes of an egg dish; however, there is one exception to this rule, as Jayson Goldstein pointed out. "Maple syrup goes well with bourbon cocktails," he noted. So, if you're enjoying eggs alongside something like waffles or French toast doused in maple syrup, you might find a winning flavor combo there.
Lastly, be willing to experiment with brunch booze, and let your palate guide you. Goldstein abides by the idea that "There are no rules — life is too short not to drink what you like," so don't be afraid to take a gamble with a bold drink order at brunch. As long as it's not an overwhelmingly strong flavor, there's a good chance you'll find a match that you love.