Is Brunch Time The Best Or Worst Time To Order Fast Food?

Fast food is an easy choice for breakfast or lunch, but the brunch window, often from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. can be a logistical nightmare. Just because it's not the busiest time of day doesn't mean it's the best time to hit the fast food drive-thru. There are a lot of moving parts behind the scenes that may lead to your food being served incorrectly. That said, some customers insist they get fresher lunch during this time.

That stands to reason. For example, McDonald's has some of the best fast food French fries in the game, and you'd be getting the first golden batch of the day. On the flip side, if you were to order hash browns from the breakfast menu around the same time, it may not be the warmest or freshest batch, if they have any at all, as the staff is trying to get rid of the breakfast foods.

Of course, it's the only time of day you have the opportunity to get the best of both worlds by ordering breakfast and lunch together, though not all establishments allow that. And even if they do, the lunch food is fresher than the breakfast food, and there's still no guarantee your order will get out any faster since brunch presents a host of unique challenges for restaurant staff.