Oysters Vs Clams: Which To Choose For Your Summer Cookout
Succulent steaks, juicy burgers, and tender chicken kebabs are all staples of summer cookouts, but you're missing out if that's all you're planning to serve up. Seafood is especially compelling on the grill and can round out your menu nicely. Plus, there's an embarrassment of aquatic riches to tame with your grill's flames: Sure, thick grilled swordfish steaks and buttery-rich center cuts of salmon are always crowd-pleasers, but mollusks like oysters and clams might just be the undersung heroes of the barbecue.
Their rock-like shells may be a little intimidating if you're only used to eating shucked clams in a garlicky sauce over linguine or oysters bobbing in a pan roast, but don't let it put you off — once you've grilled them, it's easy to understand what all the fuss is about. Both shellfish are fairly briny filter feeders, with oysters having a more prominent saltiness than clams. The char from the grill adds a slight bitterness, while the intense heat from the flames helps to concentrate their flavors. Best of all, they only need around five minutes of cooking time.
So, which should you choose for your party? Both are worth a try, but if you need to pick just one, take a look at how they differ. Despite sharing some similar characteristics, the bivalves are quite distinct, from the way they taste to their price tags.
Opt for oysters if you like maximum brininess
Shuck one of these fleshy mollusks and devour it raw (which is legitimately one of the best ways to eat an oyster), and you'll be greeted by a powerfully briny taste with a hint of sweetness that might best be described as oceanic. Grilled oysters put the mollusk in a new light, especially when served on the half-shell (with the top shell removed) and doused in butter, herbs, and other seasonings to amp up their flavor. No matter what seasonings you use, though, the oysters will retain their brininess while picking up a welcome smokiness from the grill. Pair them with glasses of a good dry sparkling white wine (like Champagne) and you have a feast. Another benefit of grilling oysters is that, while you can shuck them beforehand, like clams, their shells open as they cook, so it isn't necessary.
Oysters have an image of being an upscale food associated with fine dining, so be prepared to pay a pretty penny. If you're looking to save, though, putting aside the quality (premium varieties are, predictably, costlier), pricing can be affected by where you live and the season. If you're in a coastal area, you'll get a better deal by cutting out the middleman and buying freshly harvested oysters from a fish market or specialty company. And, if it's during a month ending in "r" (September, November, etc.), then oysters are in season and therefore cheaper since they're more plentiful.
Clams are more affordable and milder-tasting
Compared to oysters, clams have a milder flavor. You'll generally get less salinity when you bite into them. Just like oysters, clams can be eaten raw, but they're more often served fully cooked, fried, steamed, stewed, baked, or worked into a chowder... you name it. When grilled right, clams have a tender yet pleasantly chewy texture.
As with oysters, you can toss clams right onto the grates unopened. As they heat up, the shells will open by themselves. That's also the sign that they've finished cooking; just plate them with tongs (careful not to spill the salty juice inside) and top with any extra seasonings you have in mind, like charred jalapeño basil butter. You could also take a page from Chef Missy Robbins, who uses the wood-fired grill at her Williamsburg, Brooklyn restaurant Lilia to cook clams in garlic-lemon butter before topping them with a calabrian chile vinaigrette and breadcrumbs toasted in olive oil.
Price-wise, clams are generally cheaper, so they'll be the more affordable option if you're working with a tighter cookout budget. Any cost-related stigma is likely not to bother you once you've tasted one and chased the savory and chewy grilled shellfish with a sip of crisp white wine or IPA beer, or nice sides like a basket of cheesy air-fried garlic bread. No matter which one you end up picking — oysters or clams — rest assured that they'll make for one seriously delicious summer cookout.