Oysters Vs Clams: Which To Choose For Your Summer Cookout

Succulent steaks, juicy burgers, and tender chicken kebabs are all staples of summer cookouts, but you're missing out if that's all you're planning to serve up. Seafood is especially compelling on the grill and can round out your menu nicely. Plus, there's an embarrassment of aquatic riches to tame with your grill's flames: Sure, thick grilled swordfish steaks and buttery-rich center cuts of salmon are always crowd-pleasers, but mollusks like oysters and clams might just be the undersung heroes of the barbecue.

Advertisement

Their rock-like shells may be a little intimidating if you're only used to eating shucked clams in a garlicky sauce over linguine or oysters bobbing in a pan roast, but don't let it put you off — once you've grilled them, it's easy to understand what all the fuss is about. Both shellfish are fairly briny filter feeders, with oysters having a more prominent saltiness than clams. The char from the grill adds a slight bitterness, while the intense heat from the flames helps to concentrate their flavors. Best of all, they only need around five minutes of cooking time.

So, which should you choose for your party? Both are worth a try, but if you need to pick just one, take a look at how they differ. Despite sharing some similar characteristics, the bivalves are quite distinct, from the way they taste to their price tags.

Advertisement