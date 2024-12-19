The Flavor Boosting Ingredient You Should Always Keep In Your Freezer

Citrus fruits are great at enhancing flavor, whether brightening a savory dish or adding a bit of zing to desserts. With varying levels of acidity, pulpy insides, and thick peels, fruits like lemon, lime, orange, grapefruit, and yuzu all lend complexity to foods. While they last up to a month on average when kept properly in the fridge, they still lose their potency. However, you can get more out of the tart fruits by storing citrus zest and juice in the freezer. This will extend its life and turn it into a handy kitchen asset.

All you really need for storage are resealable plastic bags. For a more durable option, Stasher reusable food storage bags are dishwasher-safe. One mess-free tip for storing citrus juice is to squeeze it into an ice cube tray with a lid so that you can pop the cubes out as needed. Frozen citrus has infinite uses in your kitchen.