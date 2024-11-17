How To Make Lemon Extract With Just 2 Ingredients

With a potent, flavor-packed lemon extract, you can make so much complex culinary magic, from savory to sweet applications. But making the potent stuff from scratch actually requires very little effort — in fact, it calls for only two ingredients: lemon zest and vodka.

The peel of your lemon is the most important part of the fruit in this project, as the pebbled yellow skin boasts essential oils — and thus those signature aromatic compounds and major flavor. Alcohol is brought into the equation since it's a natural flavor carrier, hence the reason it provides the foundation for other oft-used extracts like vanilla, almond, and coconut. When combined, you have a powerhouse ingredient that can transform your creations with just a few drops.

Pair this extract with fresh zest to turn up the flavor in your blueberry muffins, amp up the pucker power of your lemon shortbread cookies, or try it in other lemon-friendly recipes where you might only have used a vanilla extract in the past. This tasty elixir makes an ideal gift when packaged up into small bottles, too. And while you will need to be a bit long on patience for the best results, the short ingredient list makes it a snap to create your own lemon extract.