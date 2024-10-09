How To Store Leftover Lemons, Zest, And Juice

Whether you want a fresh zing of acidity in a cold drink, or to transform a savory dish like chicken soup, a simple lemon is there to provide. This versatile, vitamin-packed fruit has a lot of potential uses, but it's rare when more than a wedge is really needed. Simply put, when it comes to lemons, you'll probably always have some leftovers, and if they're not stored just right, the lemon will just go to waste. To prevent that sad state of affairs, it's time we all learned how to properly store leftover lemons, zest, and juice.

For peak freshness, whole, uncut lemons should be stored in the fridge and used within one month. For best results, keep them in a sealed bag or container inside the produce drawer. Alternatively, lemons can also last up to four months if stored in an airtight container in the freezer. To thaw, simply place the fruit in a bowl of room temperature water for 10 minutes.

Storing lemons at room temperature is also fair game, but fruits kept like this will only last for one week. Halved or sliced lemons, on the other hand, should be wrapped tightly in plastic wrap, or stored in an airtight container to prevent excess air exposure, and placed in the fridge. Use within four days for optimal freshness, as excess oxidation destroys the lemon's flavor. Or, if you'd rather keep some wedges on hand, store them on a tray in the freezer for up to four months.