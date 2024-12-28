Ciabatta is a rustic Italian white bread known for its soft, airy texture and chewy crust. Each loaf has a broad, flat shape and it also comes in large square rolls. Ciabatta bread is perfect for making sandwiches, but the fun doesn't have to stop there. It is also a fantastic bread for several creative uses like salads, casseroles, desserts, and more.

On my quest to discover some of the best, albeit lesser-known ways to use ciabatta bread, I reached out to a couple of experts in the field, Kelli Ferrell and Meghan Birnbaum. Kelli Ferrell is a cookbook author, celebrity chef, TV personality, restauranteur, and the owner of Nana's Chicken & Waffles in Georgia. Meghan Birnbaum is a recipe developer and the woman behind Meghan It Up, a food blog where she transforms her family's traditional Sicilian recipes into simple, accessible dishes for everyday cooks. The two of them have more than enough food experience to know what they're talking about when it comes to creative recipes and they had quite a few insights to share on how to use ciabatta bread.

So, if you're looking to finish the rest of a loaf of fresh ciabatta bread before it goes stale or simply want some added variety in your cooking, you've come to the right place. Keep reading to learn the 13 creative uses for ciabatta bread Ferrell and Birnbaum shared with me; you'll be glad you did.