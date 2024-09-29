Never Break A Tooth On A Crouton Again With A Simple Swap

You don't want to just use any breadcrumbs. They shouldn't be so fine that they fall right through the slots in your fork (which would render them pretty useless). We recommend making them yourself so you can control the thickness. Coarse crumbs are best here because they'll be easier to eat with your fork and won't feel like sand while you chew.

To make them from scratch, just take a few pieces of fresh bread and drizzle them with olive oil. Season the bread with any seasonings that will pair well with your salad; salt, garlic powder, and onion powder are great options. Then, let them get nice and crispy in the oven before gently processing them into thick crumbs in the food processor. If you have stale bread, you can skip the oven step.

If you plan to save time and buy breadcrumbs, you might want to look for seasoned panko breadcrumbs instead. Panko is a coarser crumb than most store-bought options, so it will give you that texture you're looking for.