For Better French Toast, Dry Bread Is Your Friend

Typically, the fresher your ingredients, the better. (We're not talking about things like cheese and wine, the quintessential "gets better with age" items). Bread, especially, is one food which isn't at its most appetizing when it's gotten stale. However, there's a particular dish that comes together better when made with bread that's a tad dry rather than a loaf that's fresh and springy: sweet, decadent French toast.

French toast depends on the bread soaking up the egg and milk mixture it's dipped in (also known as the custard) while still holding its shape and not becoming soggy or flimsy. Bread that is dry on the outside but still a little moist inside achieves this; it's just sturdier, tougher, and more up to the task. That's why French toast is called pain perdu ("lost bread") in French: By using stale bread that would otherwise have been "lost" to the dehydrating ravages of time, you give it new life and purpose, capitalizing on the unique strength that dryness brings.

If you don't happen to have any stale bread in your kitchen, you can still make French toast that's going to absorb your custard and hold up beautifully. All you have to do is dry out your bread first.