Here's Why Your Brussels Sprouts Taste So Bitter

Brussels sprouts are one of those green vegetables that very few people have managed to learn to enjoy, even as adults. It isn't that Brussels sprouts are actually disgusting. Truthfully, there is a scientific reason behind the unappealing smell and taste that many people associate with Brussels sprouts.

There is a compound inside of certain vegetables, including Brussels sprouts, that causes bitterness when cell walls are destroyed, either by cutting or chewing. The compound, known as glucosinolates, contains sulfur and is responsible for the bitter taste that Brussels sprouts can have. It is also responsible for Brussels sprouts having a strong smell.

While this compound is an inherent part of Brussels sprouts, it is possible to cook the vegetable in a way that will not cause an overwhelmingly bitter taste. Certain cooking methods, like boiling, are more likely to cause Brussels sprouts to taste bitter. However, other cooking methods, such as oven-roasting, can accomplish the opposite effect and make Brussels sprouts taste quite delicious.