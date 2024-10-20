Here's Why Your Brussels Sprouts Taste So Bitter
Brussels sprouts are one of those green vegetables that very few people have managed to learn to enjoy, even as adults. It isn't that Brussels sprouts are actually disgusting. Truthfully, there is a scientific reason behind the unappealing smell and taste that many people associate with Brussels sprouts.
There is a compound inside of certain vegetables, including Brussels sprouts, that causes bitterness when cell walls are destroyed, either by cutting or chewing. The compound, known as glucosinolates, contains sulfur and is responsible for the bitter taste that Brussels sprouts can have. It is also responsible for Brussels sprouts having a strong smell.
While this compound is an inherent part of Brussels sprouts, it is possible to cook the vegetable in a way that will not cause an overwhelmingly bitter taste. Certain cooking methods, like boiling, are more likely to cause Brussels sprouts to taste bitter. However, other cooking methods, such as oven-roasting, can accomplish the opposite effect and make Brussels sprouts taste quite delicious.
How to improve the taste of Brussels sprouts
The best way to improve the taste of Brussels sprouts is to take advantage of the Maillard reaction. This reaction occurs when food is heated to 300 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, causing a chemical reaction in sugars known as browning. Essentially, the Maillard reaction is what gives roasted dishes a pleasant smell and taste.
Unlike boiling, which can make the bitterness of Brussels sprouts more pronounced, oven roasting can caramelize the sprouts, which makes them sweeter as a result. Additionally, high heat can help combat the very compound responsible for making Brussels sprouts bitter in the first place. Ultimately, cooking methods can make a major difference in how Brussels sprouts taste.
To roast Brussels sprouts, place them on an oven sheet and roast them in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for roughly 20 minutes. Typically, all you need is olive oil but feel free to add other ingredients as well to help improve the flavor of the Brussels sprouts. Additionally, other condiments like hot honey can bring a lot of flavor to Brussels sprouts.