The Practical Reason Tortilla Chips Were Invented

Tortillas are a staple food in Mexico with origins dating back to ancient Mesoamerica, but that is not the case for tortilla chips. The origin of these salty, crunchy chips can be traced back to Los Angeles in the 1940s, credited to a Mexican-American woman named Rebecca Webb Carranza. Born in the northern state of Durango, Mexico, she was one of the first to revolutionize the production of tortillas by using machinery.

The automated machinery made tortillas much faster than by hand, but the downside to this rapid speed was that many came out bent or broken. The imperfect tortillas were not sellable, so they were discarded — until Carranza tried frying the wasted tortillas in oil. This process, plus a little bit of salt, was an absolute hit. While it's certainly possible that someone else, or many other people, thought to cut and fry tortillas to make a crunchy chip, Carranza is considered the first to begin commercially producing this snack. Therefore the invention of tortilla chips was a practical way to combat food waste, as well as make extra money from what had been traditionally thought of as scraps. The creation also happened to be delicious, and the perfect way to scoop up salsa and guacamole.