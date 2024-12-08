The Evolution Of Chewing Gum From Tree Sap To Hubba Bubba

Humans have a fondness for chewing on things they don't actually eat, a habit that literally goes back thousands of years. Today, you're more likely to be chomping on gum made from some sort of synthetic polymer mixed with artificial sweeteners and flavorings. For our ancient ancestors, gum was made from resin or natural latex.

Nearly 10,000 years ago, Neolithic people in Northern Europe chewed on birch bark tar. Why they did this is debatable. Scientists have theorized that it was for perceived medicinal purposes or, as today, just for sheer enjoyment.Ancient Mayans and then Aztecs in Central America and Mexico chewed on chicle — a natural latex made from the secretions of the sapodilla tree — to stave off thirst and hunger as well as clean their teeth.

Indeed, it was chicle that helped spur on our modern fixation with chewing gum. Sometime in the 1870s, inventor Thomas Adams partnered with General Antonio López de Santa Anna, the long-ruling president of Mexico who led the attack on the Alamo. While in exile in the U.S., Santa Anna hoped to turn chicle into a rubber substitute with Adams' aide. Instead, Adams invented the first truly modern gum.