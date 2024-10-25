How To Choose The Absolute Best Lemons For Juicing At The Store
Lemons are a must-have staple for every kitchen. From fresh lemonade or iced tea to Ina Garten's favorite lemon vinaigrette, chicken piccata, or a squeeze atop your freshly grilled fish, lemon juice brightens up the flavor of most any dish or beverage. But to get more bang for your citrus buck, don't just grab the first lemons you see at the store. Next time you find yourself in the produce aisle, spend a little time examining your options, so you can find the absolute best, juiciest lemons to elevate your next recipe.
Of course, there are a few things you can do at home to get more productive juicing of your lemons, including using your microwave. There's even a hack for juicing your lemons without slicing them. But your lemons will always yield more juice if you start out by being choosy at the grocery store. The first tip for selecting the perfect juicing lemon is to look for thin, shiny skin with no wrinkling. When the skin is thick, it simply doesn't leave as much space inside for juice. Also, be cautious of skin that appears warped, dull, or blemished, as they can all be indications that the lemon is overripe.
Let your senses guide your lemon selection
There are other factors to consider when picking lemons for juicing beyond just what you can see. You'll also want to consider weight — juicier lemons simply weigh more and feel fuller. Pick up a few that are approximately the same size. The one that feels heaviest will almost definitely be the juiciest. Also, give them a squeeze. You're looking for lemons that have a little give when you squeeze them, as that is an indicator of high juice content. If they're too hard to squeeze, there's a good chance there's not much juice inside. However, you don't want a lemon that is too soft or feels squishy – that means it's probably rotten. Another good sensory test? Give it a sniff. A good, juicy lemon should smell bright and citrusy.
Finally, your eyes should also detect certain features. Round lemons tend to be juicier than oblong ones. They should also have a bright, vibrant yellow color and shininess. Ripe lemons usually appear glossy. It's okay if the rind has a little touch of green, which indicates it's on the verge of ripening. Of course, it's better to pick a lemon too early than too late. If the yellow appears to be giving way to tan or brown, move on — it's overripe. Now that you're armed with lemon knowledge, here's hoping your next trip to the grocery store is fruitful and juicy.