How To Choose The Absolute Best Lemons For Juicing At The Store

Lemons are a must-have staple for every kitchen. From fresh lemonade or iced tea to Ina Garten's favorite lemon vinaigrette, chicken piccata, or a squeeze atop your freshly grilled fish, lemon juice brightens up the flavor of most any dish or beverage. But to get more bang for your citrus buck, don't just grab the first lemons you see at the store. Next time you find yourself in the produce aisle, spend a little time examining your options, so you can find the absolute best, juiciest lemons to elevate your next recipe.

Of course, there are a few things you can do at home to get more productive juicing of your lemons, including using your microwave. There's even a hack for juicing your lemons without slicing them. But your lemons will always yield more juice if you start out by being choosy at the grocery store. The first tip for selecting the perfect juicing lemon is to look for thin, shiny skin with no wrinkling. When the skin is thick, it simply doesn't leave as much space inside for juice. Also, be cautious of skin that appears warped, dull, or blemished, as they can all be indications that the lemon is overripe.