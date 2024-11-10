The Fall Fruit That Gives Homemade Lemonade A Burst Of Flavor

Typically, people think of pumpkin spice when it comes to autumnal drinks. However, that's not the only flavor that can give beverages a tasty fall essence. In fact, classically summer drinks like a refreshing lemonade can be given a crisp, fall finish with the addition of just one extra ingredient. Nearly everyone has heard of strawberry lemonade, which is quintessentially summery in flavor and celebrates the ripeness and deliciousness of peak strawberry season. Instead of strawberries, adding cranberries to lemonade can accomplish the same effect but with an autumnal twist.

This unique spin on a simple but classic lemonade is the perfect way to enjoy the bounty of fall fruit without having to default to pumpkin flavoring. There are store-bought options for cranberry lemonade out there, but to make the most of the season, homemade cranberry lemonade is the way to go. The fresh fruit will give the citrus drink an extra bright, tangy twist. For even more flavor, try adding fresh herbs to the lemonade to truly elevate the drink.