The Fall Fruit That Gives Homemade Lemonade A Burst Of Flavor
Typically, people think of pumpkin spice when it comes to autumnal drinks. However, that's not the only flavor that can give beverages a tasty fall essence. In fact, classically summer drinks like a refreshing lemonade can be given a crisp, fall finish with the addition of just one extra ingredient. Nearly everyone has heard of strawberry lemonade, which is quintessentially summery in flavor and celebrates the ripeness and deliciousness of peak strawberry season. Instead of strawberries, adding cranberries to lemonade can accomplish the same effect but with an autumnal twist.
This unique spin on a simple but classic lemonade is the perfect way to enjoy the bounty of fall fruit without having to default to pumpkin flavoring. There are store-bought options for cranberry lemonade out there, but to make the most of the season, homemade cranberry lemonade is the way to go. The fresh fruit will give the citrus drink an extra bright, tangy twist. For even more flavor, try adding fresh herbs to the lemonade to truly elevate the drink.
How to make cranberry lemonade
The first step when making homemade lemonade is choosing the right lemons for juicing. Be sure to grab lemons that feel heavy in comparison to their size. Good lemons should also have just a slight amount of give when squeezed. After that, be sure to pick cranberries that are firm with some bounciness and a bright, shiny exterior. To make cranberry lemonade, all you need are cranberries, lemons, water, and sugar. The method is essentially identical to most homemade lemonade recipes, with the addition of cranberries.
Simply combine the lemon juice and sugar until the sugar is dissolved, then add water and about a cup of cranberry juice for a standard lemonade recipe. To make cranberry juice, just boil the cranberries in a pot then add sugar to taste; strain the juice before using. Due to the small size of cranberries, it is important to note that quite a lot of cranberries will be needed to make cranberry lemonade. Roughly a ½ pound of cranberries equals 1 cup of juice, so be sure to buy enough at the store.