Balance Overly Sweet Drinks With One Kitchen Staple

Imagining the perfect margarita without the lime or a Sprite without the citrus is almost impossible. Sweet and sour is one of the most iconic and long-lasting flavor duos. For instance, the history of sweet and sour sauce extends as far back as the late 1880s. A touch of acidity is necessary in so many of your favorite sweet drinks — and when sweet is the only flavor present, it's not so pleasant. If you find yourself with a way-too-sweet drink, turn to the simple kitchen staple of lemon juice to help fix it.

Lemons are one of the most common citrus fruits found in American kitchens. They provide acidity and tasting notes that are fresh, clean, bright, and a little floral. If you think about it, lemon juice is present in many of your favorite sweetened drinks, including lemonade, Arnold Palmers, and cocktails, like a lemon drop martini (even though it's not really a martini).

A slice of lemon or lemon juice won't literally eliminate the sugars in a sweet drink, but it will taste like the sugar content is lower. Sweetness on its own is pretty basic, but the sourness and acidity of lemon is an easy way to bring complexity to a drink while balancing sweetness. It works the other way around too: Drinks with just lemon juice are not so palatable on their own, but the flavor notes of lemon can be appreciated more when combined with sweetness.