The Mistake You're Probably Making When Slicing Spam For Sandwiches
Sandwiches are perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, especially when they're made with Spam. There are loads of ways to take Spam to the next level, and the canned (usually) pork product is available in many delicious flavors. And in a sandwich, it can really shine as a fantastic alternative to lunch meat.
However, making the perfect Spam sandwich takes a bit of finesse. If you cut the meat too thick, it overpowers everything else. And if you slice Spam as though it's deli meat, you risk losing out on its flavor and unique texture entirely. The key is creating chunky slices that will make a satisfying filling that complements everything else you add.
How to get the best slice of Spam for your sandwich
For the best sandwich, cut your Spam in ⅛- to ¼-inch slices. At this thickness, the Spam slices are a rich boost for even subpar sandwich bread and give you plenty of room to add things like an egg, cheese, bacon, lettuce, or tomato. You can go as high as ½ inch if Spam is the star of your sandwich.
But be mindful of what you use to slice your Spam. Because the meat is so soft, serrated knives can often tear slices apart and leave you with a mess. Using something like a spatula spreader or even the lid of the can gives you a smooth and even slice. You can even buy a luncheon meat/Spam slicer on Amazon, which can be really handy if you're making multiple sandwiches.
Another option, and one that makes Spam an expert recommendation for eating on the trail or at the campsite, is the Spam Singles Classic packs, which offer perfectly precut slices you can easily use to make a sandwich. The only downside to the singles packs is getting only a single slice for roughly half the price of the can.
A few ways to take your Spam sandwich to another level
One of the best things about Spam sandwiches is that you can dress them up in so many ways. One of our favorites involves transforming it into a savory grilled cheese with tender caramelized onions. To get the bread extra crispy, slather a bit of mayo on the outside before searing it. While any cheese will do, smoked gouda and cheddar make for an amazingly gooey and flavorful bite.
For breakfast, opt for egg, bacon, and a bit of maple syrup with your Spam. There's even a maple-flavored Spam for even more sweetness. For a spicier bite, gochujang Spam is a delight with a dash of spicy mayo and a fried egg. Sriracha is another good spicy topping if you like a lot of heat. Of course, the charm of Spam is that it doesn't have to be fancy or complex, and even a sandwich with a single slice, some American cheese, and mayo makes for a delicious meal any time of day.