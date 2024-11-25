The Mistake You're Probably Making When Slicing Spam For Sandwiches

For the best sandwich, cut your Spam in ⅛- to ¼-inch slices. At this thickness, the Spam slices are a rich boost for even subpar sandwich bread and give you plenty of room to add things like an egg, cheese, bacon, lettuce, or tomato. You can go as high as ½ inch if Spam is the star of your sandwich.

But be mindful of what you use to slice your Spam. Because the meat is so soft, serrated knives can often tear slices apart and leave you with a mess. Using something like a spatula spreader or even the lid of the can gives you a smooth and even slice. You can even buy a luncheon meat/Spam slicer on Amazon, which can be really handy if you're making multiple sandwiches.

Another option, and one that makes Spam an expert recommendation for eating on the trail or at the campsite, is the Spam Singles Classic packs, which offer perfectly precut slices you can easily use to make a sandwich. The only downside to the singles packs is getting only a single slice for roughly half the price of the can.