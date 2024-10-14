Take Everything You Love About Chicago Style Hot Dogs And Make A Salad
Every city has its own spin on a hot dog. Dodger Dogs in Los Angeles keep it simple. New York City foot longs focus on sweet onion relish, sauerkraut, and brown mustard. Only in Chicago are hot dogs "dragged through the garden," as they say. Thanks to their emphasis on a myriad of toppings, Chicago-style hot dogs are perfectly poised for a salad-style makeover.
Chicago's produce-laden approach comes from 1920s Greek and Italian vendors selling their wares at the city's street market. From their corner posts, the rivals would compete for shoppers' attention by adding more and more unusual toppings to their all-beef dogs. It makes sense that what began at a flower and produce market would lend itself well to a stellar salad.
Today, a classic Chicago-style hot dog has quite a few essentials: a Vienna Beef frankfurter, a poppy seed bun, bright green sweet pickle relish, a dill pickle spear, chopped white onions, yellow mustard, tomato slices, and celery salt. If you leave aside the bun it's practically a salad already. But with a few tips and tricks, you can take each beloved ingredient and create a show-stopping salad that will truly knock your socks off.
How to make a Chicago-style hot dog salad
Start with a base of chopped cabbage and romaine lettuce. Dice a tomato or two, chop up a dill pickle, and slice a few pepperoncini. While white onions are traditional, they might be too strong for your salad, so a red onion swap is recommended here. With that, you've successfully trawled through the garden.
Next, sear your hot dogs and slice them into one-inch pieces on the bias. Chicagoans typically opt for all-beef dogs, but you can use your hot dog of choice (check out our ranking of store-bought franks for ideas) including those made from pork, turkey, plant-based products, etc. A steamed poppy seed bun adds a necessary layer of sweetness to a Chicago-style dog and its soft exterior is a welcome textural contrast to all the crunchy toppings. In the salad version, we're flipping that textural dynamic. Tear your buns into roughly two-inch pieces and scatter them on a baking sheet. After a drizzle of olive oil, add a sprinkle of salt, pepper, and celery salt, then toast until lightly golden for perfect salad croutons.
Last but not least, we're adding a sharp and tangy mustard flavor through the dressing. Combine a quarter cup of your favorite yellow mustard with a couple of tablespoons each of apple cider vinegar and oil. Give it a taste and add a sprinkle of sugar to your liking. Dig in for a delicious dinner and transport yourself back to that 1920s Chicago street corner.