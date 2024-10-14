Take Everything You Love About Chicago Style Hot Dogs And Make A Salad

Every city has its own spin on a hot dog. Dodger Dogs in Los Angeles keep it simple. New York City foot longs focus on sweet onion relish, sauerkraut, and brown mustard. Only in Chicago are hot dogs "dragged through the garden," as they say. Thanks to their emphasis on a myriad of toppings, Chicago-style hot dogs are perfectly poised for a salad-style makeover.

Chicago's produce-laden approach comes from 1920s Greek and Italian vendors selling their wares at the city's street market. From their corner posts, the rivals would compete for shoppers' attention by adding more and more unusual toppings to their all-beef dogs. It makes sense that what began at a flower and produce market would lend itself well to a stellar salad.

Today, a classic Chicago-style hot dog has quite a few essentials: a Vienna Beef frankfurter, a poppy seed bun, bright green sweet pickle relish, a dill pickle spear, chopped white onions, yellow mustard, tomato slices, and celery salt. If you leave aside the bun it's practically a salad already. But with a few tips and tricks, you can take each beloved ingredient and create a show-stopping salad that will truly knock your socks off.