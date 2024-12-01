We Tried And Ranked Every Flavor Of Tony's Chocolonely Chocolate Bars

Beyond the colorful, eye-catching wrappers and whimsical, Willy Wonka styling, and mouth-watering flavors of these Big-Chungus-sized chocolate bars, Tony's Chocolonely is a brand with heart, doing more than just filling our bellies with tasty treats.

Founded in 2005 in the Netherlands by Dutch investigative reporter Teun (a.k.a., Tony) van de Keuken, Tony's was built on the belief that it was possible to create a brand that was not only delicious but also committed to ethical and fair-trade practices. When Van de Keuken discovered the widespread use of illegal child labor and exploitation in chocolate production, he launched a chocolate company that would serve as a model for fair and equitable practices in chocolate production.

Tony's Chocolonely's mission to support ethical chocolate is through a direct trade model, ensuring fair prices and better conditions for cocoa farmers, and this mission is reinforced every step of the way, from production to design. Its signature uneven bar shaping is meant to symbolize wealth inequality in the chocolate industry, sparking consumer awareness. Vibrant packaging combines playful branding with a serious mission, engaging customers in the fight for a fairer and more transparent chocolate supply chain.

Ranking every flavor of Tony's Chocolonely was not only an exercise in deliciousness, but also an education on what it means to be a brand with purpose. To tackle the assignment, I enlisted my two sons, James (age 10) and Luke (age 8), who were eager to plow through a whopping 12 bars of chocolate with me, rating each one on flavor composition, taste, and texture. In the process, they got a lesson in ethical business practices—a way of learning they both agreed was far tastier than what they experienced in their day-to-day elementary school life.

Each full-sized chocolate bar retails for $5.95 on the Tony's Chocolonely website. Here's how things shook out in our rankings.