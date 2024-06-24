Ice Cream Sundaes Were Invented Because Of A Bizarre Law

The ice cream sundae seems like a pretty universally beloved treat, at least in the United States. How could ice cream, a silky and delicious sauce (chocolate, strawberry, or caramel), whipped cream, and a maraschino cherry be anything other than alluring? Well, once you dig into the subject, you'll discover that the treat's history is just as intriguing. There are nearly as many origin stories, birthplaces, and alleged inventors as there are Baskin-Robbins flavors. Besides causing less than sweet civic rivalries, there's pretty solid evidence that the sundae was invented to get around the law.

At the turn of the 19th century, many states had religion-based blue laws, which forbade certain activities on Sundays, like selling liquor or dancing. Strangely, some places even banned selling soda on Sunday. Since ice cream sodas — drinks that are similar to what we call "floats" today but feature cream and flavored syrup — were all the rage, this prohibition began cutting into soda fountains' business. At least one wily druggist figured out a way around this law by removing the soda from the dessert so that it was just syrup and ice cream, and thus legal to sell. In fact, there are at least two origin stories with this specific detail from Evanston, Illinois, and Cleveland, Ohio.