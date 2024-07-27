The 18th Century Origin Of IPA Beer

The 21st century has been a boom period for beer thanks to the rapid proliferation of craft breweries. It's been hailed for bringing underrated styles of beer into the zeitgeist, driven by bold and creative brewers (although today, many 'craft' beers are actually connected to Anheuser Busch). Amidst this new brewing culture, no style has attracted more attention than IPA beer. Once obscure, it's become ubiquitous enough that everyone seems to have strong opinions. It's become one of those things that you either love or love to hate, its bold, bitter flavor inspiring both fans and detractors in seemingly equal numbers.

Advertisement

IPA is mainly defined by its hoppiness. Almost every style of beer is made with hops, but IPA has more than the average. This trait is central to the history of IPA, which dates back to the early 1700s. The most common version of the story goes something like this: When the British colonized India, they flooded the country with military troops. The Brits were accustomed to drinking porter, a style of beer that spoiled quickly in the hot Indian climate, if it even managed to survive the sea voyage from England. To navigate this problem, brewers began importing beers with more hops, which have antibacterial properties for preservation. The brew became synonymous with India, earning it the name, India Pale Ale. However, like most stories from the past, this one is packed with questionable details, and the true origins of IPA are as hazy as the brew itself.

Advertisement