McDonald's Chicken Big Mac Review: Worth Crossing The Road For, But It Might Not Wow You

McDonald's signature Big Mac received a much-anticipated variant on October 10 when the fast food giant debuted its Chicken Big Mac. The twist on the classic menu items marks the first time that the Big Mac will be served with anything other than beef in the United States. In short, the new Chicken Big Mac menu item has the same familiar toppings and construction as the Big Mac, only with two tempura-battered chicken patties substituted in place of the beef.

The Big Mac first hit McDonald's menus in 1968 — about 20 years after the franchise launched. When it was first release, the burger sold for $0.49. More than half a century later, it continues to be a top-seller for the restaurant and is a major reason why McDonald's sells 75 burgers a second globally. McDonald's says that "fans have been clamoring for" a Chicken Big Mac, which is why the chain has finally delivered.

In its press release, McDonald's poses the question: "is the Chicken Big Mac a Big Mac?" Whether it is or isn't, Chowhound would rather ask: "Is it worth it?" To find out, we hit up our local McDonald's at 11 a.m. — as soon as breakfast ended — to be one of the first to give it a go. Here's everything you need to know about McDonald's new Chicken Big Mac.