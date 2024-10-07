Here's The Best Way To Store Kiwi (And How Long It Will Stay Fresh)

There is a lot you may not know about the kiwi fruit; outside of the vibrant green, it can be found in colors of gold and red. A kiwi fruit is technically a berry, and it grows on a vine. How to properly store kiwis, which become quite delicate when ripe, is also not well-known. Kiwi is easier to store than the more delicate members of the berry family; whether you keep them fresh or frozen, there are a few tips to extend their lifespan and preserve their flavor.

First, check for ripeness. Gently pressing your finger on the outside of the fruit, the flesh should give slightly to indicate ripeness. If it is completely firm, it should sit out on the counter for a few days until ripening. Once ripe, a kiwi will stay good at room temperature for about five to seven days. To slow down the ripening process, stick the whole fruits in the fridge, where they will last up to a week. Sliced kiwi only stays good for two or three days in the fridge.

Extend the lifespan further by freezing the kiwis. It is preferable to first peel the kiwis, but if you don't mind the peel in recipes like smoothies, skip this step. Slice the kiwis, either in rounds or quarters, depending on preference, and then lay them flat on a baking sheet to freeze. Once frozen, transfer them to a plastic bag or airtight container, where they can last for up to three months.