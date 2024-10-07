Here's The Best Way To Store Kiwi (And How Long It Will Stay Fresh)
There is a lot you may not know about the kiwi fruit; outside of the vibrant green, it can be found in colors of gold and red. A kiwi fruit is technically a berry, and it grows on a vine. How to properly store kiwis, which become quite delicate when ripe, is also not well-known. Kiwi is easier to store than the more delicate members of the berry family; whether you keep them fresh or frozen, there are a few tips to extend their lifespan and preserve their flavor.
First, check for ripeness. Gently pressing your finger on the outside of the fruit, the flesh should give slightly to indicate ripeness. If it is completely firm, it should sit out on the counter for a few days until ripening. Once ripe, a kiwi will stay good at room temperature for about five to seven days. To slow down the ripening process, stick the whole fruits in the fridge, where they will last up to a week. Sliced kiwi only stays good for two or three days in the fridge.
Extend the lifespan further by freezing the kiwis. It is preferable to first peel the kiwis, but if you don't mind the peel in recipes like smoothies, skip this step. Slice the kiwis, either in rounds or quarters, depending on preference, and then lay them flat on a baking sheet to freeze. Once frozen, transfer them to a plastic bag or airtight container, where they can last for up to three months.
How to use kiwi?
Fruit is one of the easiest foods to prevent ending up in the garbage because there are so many innovative ways to use it, and kiwi is no exception. For kiwi rapidly reaching the end of its life, try turning it into an interesting tropical jam. Cook it down into an acidic syrup to be used in lemonade, mocktails, cocktails, or to be drizzled on top of vanilla ice cream. While it's not the first fruit to come to mind in baking, kiwi can become an eye-catching topping for cheesecakes and fruit tarts. Use it in muffins, scones, and breads for a tropical twist.
Frozen or fresh kiwi gives smoothies a tangy, bright flavor and pairs well with other fruits such as strawberry, banana, and pineapple. These zesty fruits are a great way to give plain green juices a kick — plus, the enzyme called actinidain found in kiwi helps aid digestion. Or, transform the fruit into a popsicle, pairing it with flavors like creamy coconut and lime. Use frozen kiwi to improve cocktails like daiquiris and margaritas. One of the most underrated ways to use your cheese grater is grating frozen fruits, like kiwi, to make a quick sorbet.
This use may come as a surprise, but you can actually use kiwi to tenderize meat! The same enzyme that helps digestion, actinidain, breaks down proteins. Mashed kiwi can be added to the marinade for a tough piece of meat — 15 minutes will do the trick.