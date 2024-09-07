5 Ways You Should Be Seasoning Bacon But Aren't

It's no secret (or surprise) that bacon is one of the most popular foods around. In fact, according to the Foundation for Economic Education, the average American eats almost 20 pounds of bacon annually. Part of bacon's appeal has to do with its incredible culinary versatility. Along with being a delicious snack on its own, the processed meat's salty and smoky notes bring out the best in practically any flavors it's paired with. That's why you should upgrade your next batch by coating your precious, porky rashers with a unique array of seasonings.

These flavors don't have to be complicated — even just a dash of brown sugar and chile flakes can transform a tray full of bacon. No matter what ingredients you go for, all you have to do is dust it or slather it over your bacon, then start cooking. Pro tip: Thick-cut bacon will be able to hold more flavor without being overshadowed since it's cut nearly twice as large.