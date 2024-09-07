5 Ways You Should Be Seasoning Bacon But Aren't
It's no secret (or surprise) that bacon is one of the most popular foods around. In fact, according to the Foundation for Economic Education, the average American eats almost 20 pounds of bacon annually. Part of bacon's appeal has to do with its incredible culinary versatility. Along with being a delicious snack on its own, the processed meat's salty and smoky notes bring out the best in practically any flavors it's paired with. That's why you should upgrade your next batch by coating your precious, porky rashers with a unique array of seasonings.
These flavors don't have to be complicated — even just a dash of brown sugar and chile flakes can transform a tray full of bacon. No matter what ingredients you go for, all you have to do is dust it or slather it over your bacon, then start cooking. Pro tip: Thick-cut bacon will be able to hold more flavor without being overshadowed since it's cut nearly twice as large.
Make it sweet
If you're into unique flavor combinations, chances are you already know all about the amazing fusion of maple syrup and bacon. The saltiness of the bacon complements the sweetness of the maple perfectly, and both have a hint of smoke that seals the deal. To achieve this scrumptious treat at home, simply brush some maple syrup over the bacon before cooking it in the oven.
For even more sweetness, mix a spoonful of light brown sugar into the syrup. The sugar will caramelize as it cooks, resulting in an extra crispy bite. Some people call this "candied bacon," which is very apt. To fully explore the world of candied bacon, you can even add some crushed walnuts for a sweet crunch. Of course, if maple syrup isn't your thing, you could also coat the bacon with a layer of honey or a brushing of fruit jam.
Make it savory
On the other end of the flavor spectrum, you can explore bacon's savory side by using seasonings like garlic powder and sesame seeds. These bold flavors blend well with bacon and make it even more indulgent. By experimenting with different herbs and spices, you can even craft bacon inspired by different world cuisines. For example, brushing bacon with a blend of sesame oil, ground ginger, and some chile pepper flakes will give it a Korean kick. Or, you can go Mediterranean with dried basil, thyme, and oregano.
When looking for spices to add to your bacon, you'll generally want to steer clear of any that are salt-based (like garlic salt or blended seasoned salt). Bacon is already salty enough, and anymore may upset the balance of flavors. However, a sprinkling of parmesan makes an excellent coating that crisps up in the oven.
Give it some heat
For those who prefer their snacks spicy, bacon is the perfect palate for all your peppery proclivities. Even just a few dashes of black pepper can really enhance your dish, so long as you've avoided the mistakes that might ruin bacon. Glazes like sriracha or chipotle sauce are a great base for bacon that is fantastically fiery, and you can up the ante by adding in as much chile powder or cayenne as you can stand.
The fattiness of a thick-cut slice of bacon serves as a great contrast to spice. You can also build up on the flavor for a more well-rounded meal by including other spices like cumin and paprika. Spicy bacon is an easy way to give a little extra umph to dishes like BLTs and tuna salad.
Mix it with chocolate
Bacon and chocolate: You may think that these titans of the food world are too powerful to blend together harmoniously, but fortunately for all of us, that is far from the case. Similar to making the candied bacon, simply give each slice of bacon a generous coat of cocoa powder before popping it into the oven (just make sure to use the sweetened kind).
To upgrade both the chocolate and the bacon's flavor even more, you can mix up a combination of cocoa powder, cinnamon, brown sugar, and even a bit of espresso powder. Chocolate-flavored bacon is definitely a crowd-pleaser, so before you get started you should probably brush up on the best way to cook more bacon at once.
Play with sour flavors
One flavor group that you shouldn't overlook as you explore different bacon seasonings is sour flavors like citrus or even balsamic vinegar. Tart ingredients like these cut through the richness of bacon, and leads to a more interesting gustatory experience. An easy way to add some tang to your bacon is to whip up a quick glaze by heating up the juice of two oranges and a spoonful of honey on the stove for eight minutes before using the mixture to coat the bacon.
Once you've gotten a good grasp on the different ways various flavors interact with bacon, you can start getting really creative with your combinations. Stir together hot sauce and honey to make a sweet glaze that bites back, or add some chile flakes to your cocoa powder mixture for a flavor sensation. The nuttiness of sesame tastes incredible when mixed with honey, and a bit of black pepper can bring out the sweetness of brown sugar. Basically, everything tastes good when brushed over wonderful, wonderful bacon.