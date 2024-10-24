What's The Difference Between Beef Stew And Pot Roast?

Beef stew and pot roast have a lot in common. Both dishes start with large cuts of meat with a high amount of connective tissue, which melts into a perfectly tender texture and rich broth or drippings when cooked. The recipes for both often call to sear the meat before slow-cooking. After that, the differences start to show.

Beef stew sees meat and vegetables chopped into bite-size pieces and cooked in a single pot with ample broth. When you're making a pot roast, you keep the meat whole and braised it in a small amount of broth. Then you add vegetables in the last hour of cooking. No matter which one you choose, sides like a green bean and tomato panzanella salad and super-bacony mashed potatoes really make the main course sing.

Pop a pot roast in the oven or a beef stew on the stove, and you're setting a mood that can only benefit from a good book or familiar company. They provide hearty, warm meals in the winter months and can feed plenty of people for big gatherings. The hard part is choosing which one you want to serve.