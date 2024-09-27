What Makes A New York Hot Dog Unique?
From pizza and bagels, to streets packed with every type of cuisine you can imagine, New York has an obvious lock on food. But between the epic Chicago hot dog or the infamous Pink's footlong in Los Angeles, the uniquely tasty New York dog sometimes gets lost in the mix. And why should it? With a huge flavor profile that includes an all-beef hot dog tucked into a soft, white bun, topped with onion relish, sauerkraut, and deli-style brown mustard — the New York hot dog needs to be on your list to try, or even make at home.
Beyond just the toppings, the uniqueness of a New York hot dog starts simple with the "dirty water" method. As unappealing as the name makes it sound, it couldn't be further from describing the absolute flavor bomb that gives the hot dog its signature taste. Vinegar, red pepper flakes, cumin, onion powder, garlic powder, and more savory seasonings are combined in boiling water. As the all-beef dog boils up, it takes on all of those spices, making for an incredibly juicy, flavorful bite.
Homemade onion relish is key
A part of what makes the New York street-cart-style hot dog especially tasty and authentic is the sweet and sour onion relish, which is surprisingly easy to make at home. Saute onions in a saucepan over medium heat until they're soft. Add water, ketchup, honey, a hot sauce of your choice, and, of course, the secret flavor weapon — Worcestershire sauce. Let it cook in the pan until the sauce is thick. This spicy and sweet mixture coupled with the tanginess of the sauerkraut and the balanced, tart flavor of brown mustard elevate this already tasty all-beef hot dog. The original onion sauce is from the iconic Sabrett hot dogs, which is where most stands in New York get their meat. But the exact onion sauce recipe that Sabrett uses has been a storied secret for years. While you likely can't find the safe-guarded recipe, you can develop your own version at home.
Why Sabrett is the best
If you're in Chicago, you know it's going to be a Vienna beef, kosher hot dog. But in New York, the iconic Sabrett hot dogs are simple and garlicky, which makes them a perfect blank canvas to add tons of flavor on top of. This is why that tangy onion sauce hits even harder on a Sabrett. Additionally, it's in a natural casing, which gives the New York hot dog that nice crunch when you bite into it.
Like most tasty things, the New York hot dog is actually pretty simple. With a base full of balanced flavors and high-quality products, it's easier than ever to recreate that authentic NYC experience at home. But, of course, if you're lucky enough to be there, walk a block or two and enjoy a New York hot dog the New York way — amidst the Manhattan chaos.