What Makes A New York Hot Dog Unique?

From pizza and bagels, to streets packed with every type of cuisine you can imagine, New York has an obvious lock on food. But between the epic Chicago hot dog or the infamous Pink's footlong in Los Angeles, the uniquely tasty New York dog sometimes gets lost in the mix. And why should it? With a huge flavor profile that includes an all-beef hot dog tucked into a soft, white bun, topped with onion relish, sauerkraut, and deli-style brown mustard — the New York hot dog needs to be on your list to try, or even make at home.

Beyond just the toppings, the uniqueness of a New York hot dog starts simple with the "dirty water" method. As unappealing as the name makes it sound, it couldn't be further from describing the absolute flavor bomb that gives the hot dog its signature taste. Vinegar, red pepper flakes, cumin, onion powder, garlic powder, and more savory seasonings are combined in boiling water. As the all-beef dog boils up, it takes on all of those spices, making for an incredibly juicy, flavorful bite.