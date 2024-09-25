Why It's A Mistake To Store Onions In The Fridge

Many of us have experienced the kitchen nightmare of reaching for an onion only to find it has become mushy, moldy, or even fully rotten. Not only is it a shame to see this tasty (and often critical) ingredient go to waste, but it's a highly avoidable situation, given that onions can keep in optimal shape for potentially up to six months under the right conditions.

Advertisement

If you're experiencing premature onion spoilage, your problem may simply be that you're running into a storage mistake that's ruining your food. This issue is an easy fix with a little education, though, and perhaps the most important tip to keep in mind when bringing home your haul of onions is to steer clear of the refrigerator.

Although it may feel like the right move to preserve produce, the cold environment is totally inhospitable to the humble onion. That's because these alliums are like spherical sponges and will absorb the moisture in your fridge — resulting in that softened, vulnerable state. Fortunately, there are a number of other ways that you can keep your onions as fresh as possible, and you don't even need any special equipment or appliances.

Advertisement