Why It's A Mistake To Store Onions In The Fridge
Many of us have experienced the kitchen nightmare of reaching for an onion only to find it has become mushy, moldy, or even fully rotten. Not only is it a shame to see this tasty (and often critical) ingredient go to waste, but it's a highly avoidable situation, given that onions can keep in optimal shape for potentially up to six months under the right conditions.
If you're experiencing premature onion spoilage, your problem may simply be that you're running into a storage mistake that's ruining your food. This issue is an easy fix with a little education, though, and perhaps the most important tip to keep in mind when bringing home your haul of onions is to steer clear of the refrigerator.
Although it may feel like the right move to preserve produce, the cold environment is totally inhospitable to the humble onion. That's because these alliums are like spherical sponges and will absorb the moisture in your fridge — resulting in that softened, vulnerable state. Fortunately, there are a number of other ways that you can keep your onions as fresh as possible, and you don't even need any special equipment or appliances.
Best practices for optimal onions
When it comes to stashing your onions in their whole, unpeeled form, it's always best to keep them in a cool, dry place where they won't be exposed to pesky moisture. If you have a cellar or a garage, those environments can be ideal options. In a pinch, onions can hang at room temperature for up to four weeks, but since they also release moisture and gasses that can compromise one another, it'll help if you keep them well-ventilated and uncrowded — think a mesh bag or wire basket, and not a sealed plastic bag.
There's also a critical tip that will help you preserve another favorite ingredient: Keep your onions away from potatoes. Although these foods may benefit from similar storage environments, the emissions of your onions can promote sprouting in your potatoes. Instead, if you need to double up, you can couple heads of garlic with your onion collection.
When it comes to onions that have been peeled and chopped, then packaged up in air-tight containers, you can store them in the fridge for up to 10 days (and use those discarded peels for a super tasty powder) — or even pop them in the freezer for about eight months. Whether you're planning to convert them into vinegar-spiked caramelized onions, add them raw to your favorite salad for crunch, or incorporate them into your go-to French onion soup recipe, with a little foresight and proper care, you can always have fresh onions on hand.