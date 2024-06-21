The Onion Mistakes Keeping You From Perfect French Onion Soup

On paper, french onion soup seems like a simple recipe: It typically has just a handful of ingredients (some of which are pantry staples like salt and butter), and cheesy bread aside, it requires just one pot to prepare. But for all its apparent simplicity, there's still ample room to go wrong, and a lot of it comes down to what you do with the onions in the recipe.

Firstly, you need to start out with the right onions for the job. There's not a "wrong" type of onion to use, and some cooks even recommend using a mix, but there are a few factors to consider. Red onions may add a less-appetizing color to the soup, and sweet onions may end up making the soup less nuanced in flavor, with an overriding sweetness. If you want to keep things classic, go for yellow onions. French chef Raymond Blanc has highlighted Pink Roscoff onions as a particular type (despite the name, they're not a red onion), but since these may be hard to source, yellow onions are probably your best bet. And naturally, fresher onions are better than those on the edge of going off.