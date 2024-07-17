The Popular Caramelized Onion Shortcut You Shouldn't Use

Adding caramelized onions to your cooking repertoire is a great way to spruce up countless recipes, from burgers to baked beans to soups. With nothing but onions, butter, salt, and pepper, you can easily make them at home and add a complex umami flavor to your home-cooked meals. The only downside to caramelized onions is that they take some time to prepare. You'll need at least 30 minutes to achieve the proper texture and flavor, and trying to use shortcuts will compromise the quality of your caramelized onions.

Advertisement

You may have heard that baking soda can help speed up the caramelization process, and while that might be true, it comes with a price. The alkalinity of baking soda makes the onions soften faster, which will save you time but also leave you with mush that is more like onion jam than caramelized onions. If you want to get the best texture and flavor, skip the baking soda hack when making caramelized onions.