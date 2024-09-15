The Scientific Reason Onions Make You Cry

If you're tired of crying like a baby every time you cut onions, you're definitely not alone. Onions might be delicious in the perfect French onion soup, but cutting them is something most folks would rather avoid. So, what gives? Why do onions seem to have it out for almost everyone? Well, as a matter of fact, the pain we experience is actually the result of the onion's natural defense mechanism!

When you slice into an onion, you damage its cell walls and open up pockets containing the enzyme alliinase. This enzyme then mixes with chemicals like S-1-propenyl-L-cysteine sulfoxide to create sulfurous compounds. One of these, 1-propenyl sulfenic acid, is then transformed into propanethial S-oxide, a compound similar to tear gas, by the enzyme lachrymatory-factor synthase. Basically, slicing an onion creates a chain reaction that produces an airborne chemical that creates a painful sensation when it comes in contact with your eyes and irritates your tear glands.

Onions developed this defense mechanism as a way to prevent critters from snacking on them as they grow. Unfortunately for them, humans are persistent, and tears or no tears, we aren't going to stop eating them. Fortunately, there are a few ways to prevent onions from making you cry so you can continue enjoying them without the pain.

