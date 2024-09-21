Make Pizza Night More Traditional With This Easy 3-Ingredient Pizza Sauce

It's easy enough to pick up the phone and order your favorite pizza. Whether it was a long day at work, you're having a few friends over, or you just don't feel like cooking, there is certainly a time and place for pizza delivery. But there is something to be said for making restaurant-style pizza at home, too. You can keep things easy with store-bought pizza dough and a few of your favorite toppings, but rather than pick up a jar of pizza sauce, try a quick three-ingredient combo to make your own from scratch. All you need is tomatoes, red wine vinegar, and a little garlic.

Advertisement

Homemade pizza sauce can be as in-depth as you want. You can let it cook down for hours and add everything from chopped onions to fresh oregano. But the truth is that the tomatoes do most of the work, so as long as you have a good-quality tomato base, the rest comes together in no time. You don't even have to pre-cook this sauce before adding it to the dough because the oven cooks it for you.