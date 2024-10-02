Do You Need To Cook The Noodles Before Making Lasagna Soup?

Cozy homebodies rejoice: soup season has finally arrived! It's the time of year to lug out your big soup pot and curl up on the couch with a warm bowl of something comforting and delicious. If you're one to binge TikTok for fresh, easy recipe inspiration, you've probably come across the viral lasagna soup. Essentially a deconstructed lasagna in cozy, slurpable form, it's hearty and far easier to make than a traditional lasagna. No need for layers, multiple pots and pans, and long baking times. You toss everything into one pot, and in about half an hour, you've got a bowl of comfort, hot and ready to go.

One of the most common mistakes made with lasagna is cooking the noodles too long before baking. But when it comes to lasagna soup, do you need to cook the noodles before cooking? The answer is a resounding no, and you can save yourself an extra step (and an extra dish to wash) by adding uncooked noodles straight into the pot. They'll cook as the broth does, soaking up the rich flavors and getting perfectly tender without any extra effort. Just be mindful that the noodles will absorb some liquid, so you might need to add a little more as you go. But trust us, this shortcut makes the whole process so much easier, and it doesn't sacrifice an ounce of flavor.