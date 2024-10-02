Do You Need To Cook The Noodles Before Making Lasagna Soup?
Cozy homebodies rejoice: soup season has finally arrived! It's the time of year to lug out your big soup pot and curl up on the couch with a warm bowl of something comforting and delicious. If you're one to binge TikTok for fresh, easy recipe inspiration, you've probably come across the viral lasagna soup. Essentially a deconstructed lasagna in cozy, slurpable form, it's hearty and far easier to make than a traditional lasagna. No need for layers, multiple pots and pans, and long baking times. You toss everything into one pot, and in about half an hour, you've got a bowl of comfort, hot and ready to go.
One of the most common mistakes made with lasagna is cooking the noodles too long before baking. But when it comes to lasagna soup, do you need to cook the noodles before cooking? The answer is a resounding no, and you can save yourself an extra step (and an extra dish to wash) by adding uncooked noodles straight into the pot. They'll cook as the broth does, soaking up the rich flavors and getting perfectly tender without any extra effort. Just be mindful that the noodles will absorb some liquid, so you might need to add a little more as you go. But trust us, this shortcut makes the whole process so much easier, and it doesn't sacrifice an ounce of flavor.
Lasagna soup can be the perfect one-pot meal
Cooking lasagna soup is foolproof. Start by browning ground beef, Italian sausage, or both in a pot (or skip them altogether for a vegetarian-friendly meal), then add garlic, onions, and Italian seasoning for a flavor-packed base. Pour in crushed tomatoes and chicken broth, and bring it all to a simmer. You could also add some tomato paste for sweetness. Then, toss in your uncooked lasagna noodles and let them cook right in the soup. We recommend breaking them up a bit before adding into the soup so that they're easier to eat.
If you're in a rush, you might be tempted to pre-cook the noodles, but resist! While you can do this, it defeats the purpose of simplifying the recipe. Plus, it adds more dishes to your cleanup. The beauty of lasagna soup lies in its simplicity — it's easier than even the fastest lasagna recipes. Overcooking the noodles can make them mushy and leave the broth too starchy and thick, so keep an eye on them as you go. For this reason, you may want to avoid reheating this soup — but it should taste good enough that leftovers won't be a problem.
Once the noodles are al dente, stir in a blend of mozzarella and Parmesan. If you've got some leftover ricotta that's about to expire, a few dollops on top are the perfect addition to give the soup that iconic cheesy lasagna flavor.