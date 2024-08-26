With its springy noodles, savory tomato sauce, and luscious layers of cheese, lasagna is the ultimate comfort food. Yet many home cooks have likely had a few experiences where their lasagna didn't come out exactly as they'd planned. Perhaps the finished product was soupy, or didn't pack the expected punch of flavors as the same dish you'd order from your favorite Italian restaurant.

Now, the internet is rife with tips for achieving the perfect lasagna — like Giada de Laurentiis's sheet pan hack for ultra-crispy edges, or the celebrity chef's method for whipping up lasagna in 30 minutes. However, it may be more helpful to instead discuss the many potential mistakes you might make, and ways to overcome them. Preparing lasagna is a multi-step process requiring several elements, after all, each of which leaves room for error.

To help you improve in any areas where you might be going wrong, we spoke to several chefs and cooking experts about the best ways to overcome common mistakes when cooking lasagna. These experts let us in on some of the biggest errors known to occur when making lasagna, and offered some savvy solutions to overcome those issues. Here are mistakes everyone makes when cooking lasagna at home and some tips to avoid those pitfalls.

