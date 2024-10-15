The Tip You Should Know To Successfully Meal Prep Frozen Greens

Beautiful bouquets of greens — bountiful arrangements of spinach, kale, bok choy, and collards — enliven every recipe that calls for fresh vegetables. But they don't last forever. Sometimes, even the best-laid weeknight dinner plans can derail into takeout territory after essential ingredients start to go bad. The last thing you want to do is let a bunch of leafy greens spoil, tossing them into the trash almost like literal cash. As a result, it's best to have a preservation plan in place before it gets to that point, but some methods of freezing fresh food are going to be more successful than others.

Now, jamming a whole bag of spinach straight in the freezer is marginally better than doing nothing at all. But not only will this quick solution take up more valuable space than necessary, it won't quite preserve the texture you might think you're protecting. Instead, blanching is a much more effective way to freeze your greens, offering far superior results and saving you from prep work later on. Plus, this meal prep hack is surprisingly only a little more time-consuming than shopping the frozen food aisle to begin with.